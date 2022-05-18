The delivery of ANGRY about sexual abuse in the RTL program The Voice of Holland has been nominated for the Silver Nipkow Disc. The jury of the important television prize announced this tonight in the talk show Beau† The #MeToo revelations in the BNNVARA program on YouTube marked the end of The Voice and the persecution of various employees, such as rapper Ali B. This is the first time that an online video series has been nominated for the Nipkow disk. The jury: “ANGRY: This is the Voice made the whole of the Netherlands sympathize with how abuse of power can arise and how it can be ignored for years.”

Also nominated: The year of Fortuyn (Avrotros), the TV series by Michiel van Jaarsveld about the politician who was murdered in 2002, with Jeroen Spitzenberger as Pim Fortuyn and Ramsey Nasr as his opponent Ad Melkert. Third nominee is My father the fortune seekera travel program in which On 1presenter Nadia Moussaid returns with her father to his native Morocco.

Special mention

The jury’s special mention is for the Dutch edition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 in Rotterdam. The jury: “The flawlessly executed spectacle was a showcase of what Dutch television makers and TV technicians are capable of; craftsmanship that many foreign countries cannot match.”

The Honorary Nipkow disc goes to Paul Witteman. The 75-year-old VARA presenter recently stopped the music program Podium Witteman, according to the jury, “one of the most popular music programs of the Dutch broadcaster”. Witteman started in 1975 with the radio program Things of the dayswitched to television in 1986, first at Behind the Newsafter that at, among others Nova and Buitenhof† He is best known from the talk show Pauw & Witteman (2006-2014). The jury: “An oeuvre that deserves an Honorary Silver Nipkow disc, with a golden edge.”

The jury of the radio award Zilveren Reissmicrofoon also announced its nominees: The unknown children of Westerbork, a the NOS podcast about World War II by Rob Trip; the VPRO radio program Foreign Office† and presenter Jet Berkhout of classic radio station Radio 4.