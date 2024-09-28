Verdis komplexestes Musiktheater

Dieses Kloster am Ende der Welt in der Extremadura war der letzte Zufluchtsort von Kaiser Karl V., der als Herrscher über ein Reich, in dem die Sonne nicht unterging, der irdischen Macht entsagte; ein Rücktritt, der Epoche machte und den Kaiser zum Helden eines Vanitas-Kults. In Yuste setzt nun, gegen Schillers Vorlage, Verdis „Mailänder“ Don Carlo ein, am Grab von Karls Großvater, der als (vermeintliches) Gespenst sich noch einmal in die Politik des Tages einmischt.

Die Dinge laufen ja aus dem Ruder im Hause Habsburg, als Karls’ Vater Philipp die dem Sohn versprochene Valois-Prinzessin Elisabeth selbst heiratet. Außerdem hat sich das Regime Philipps mit einer flandrischen Befreiungsbewegung auseinanderzusetzen, unterstützt vom Thronfolger. Das Politische, hier wird es privat – und zum Thema von Verdis komplexestem Musiktheater.

A punch and stab at the Habsburgs: Joshua Guerrero as Don Carlo in a fencing match and surrounded by activists Frol Podlesnyi

Serebrennikov’s idea is to let the family drama take place among the employees of a hyper-modern museum of historical costumes. What is otherwise the safest emergency solution in the theater: having everyone dress and undress all the time, here it becomes the principle. Because the precious, meticulously reconstructed magnificent robes are, and this already makes up a large part of the plot, laboriously put on and taken off in all layers, except for the undergarments.

We see a society frozen in Spanish court ceremonies; But there is no room to breathe under the brocade doublet. The museum people of today not only deal with the centuries-old, highly sensitive material, they also, at one time or another, take on the roles of historical personnel. Only Rodrigo Posa doesn’t take part; he is an activist in a protest movement that opposes consumerism and modern textile waste. In doing so, they explode the state spectacle of burning heretics.

But why do protesters on an opera stage, with banners and T-shirts that say LIBERTA or that the hour has struck, immediately turn into mere waving extras on an opera stage? You can assume that the director has good intentions and a clear analysis and yet you see little more than the failure of the drama, no matter how much his characters usually run back and forth near the ramp.

Perhaps Serebrennikov means the somewhat tiringly exposed, ultimately futile work on historical material as an image for today’s opera museum? But then the busy director himself seems to be part of what he is criticizing. Because behind the flimsiness of the costume concept, it all looks pretty conventional. Is there perhaps a lack of profession?

Convincing: Eve-Maud Hubeaux as Eboli and Roberto Tagliavini as the nasty micromanager of power in a checked jacket Frol Podlesnyi

What is interesting and momentarily touching about the new Viennese “Don Carlo” has little to do with Serebrennikov’s ideas, but a lot to do with the singing and acting excellence of the ensemble. This applies first to the Elisabeth of Asmik Grigorian. When she enters the stage, she becomes the center. Part of the phenomenon of this “Singer of the Year” named “Singer of the Year” by the magazine “Opernwelt” is that she makes each text its own thing; she gives the role of Elisabeth, with her wide range, both the depth of pain and the heights of angels; plus truthfulness of expression.

The Grigorian is a special case, here too, as part of an at least first-class cast. This includes the perfectly balanced baritone of Posa by Étienne Dupuis, who confidently avoids the role’s pitfalls of pathos and sentimentality, giving the freedom hero a surprising turn towards schlavishness. Eve-Maud Hubeaux celebrates the Eboli’s vocal seduction skills with lust, Roberto Tagliavini, with astonishingly brilliant heights, is a nasty micromanager of power in a checked jacket.

You don’t like someone like that, even if he finds nuances in reflecting on his unpopularity. Unfortunately, Joshua Guerrero as Carlo only achieved his tenor radiance through an annoying grinding of the top notes, too close to the cliché of a sobbing love hero.

The conductor capitulates

Philippe Jordan justifies the decision for “Don Carlo” in the Milanese version from 1884 as being more condensed and intense. However, due to the omission of the original first act, the love encounter between Elisabeth and Carlos, and the focus on the common people, important motivations for the later conflicts are missing. The choice may also have something to do with the fact that the State Opera still has the five-act French version, staged by Peter Konwitschny in 2020, in its repertoire. Where is something like that?

The conductor takes things quickly, with a few nicely discovered middle voices, but also an occasional tendency towards the striking. Sometimes, for example in the metal-armored power music, it’s just loud. Shortly before the end, in Elisabeth’s big scene “Tu che le vanita”, everything suddenly fits, the dialogue between the finely flickering woodwinds and the exceptional singer: no “accompaniment”, pure magic.