Who dominates, bores

The fate of those who always win is that the public doesn’t like them. It’s normal, it happens in any sport and in Formula 1 this fate has befallen all the rulers of the last 20 years, from Michael Schumacher to Lewis Hamilton, passing through the Sebastian Vettel of the years in Red Bull. Now to have to collect the boos of the spectators Sunday after Sunday is another driver from the Milton Keyens team, Max Verstappen. In 2021 the Dutchman was the darling of most neutral enthusiasts, who supported him in the hope that he would end the endless streak of successes of Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes.

Towards the third title

Now, two years later, he is the one who has taken the features of the tyrant to be overthrown. His ride towards what would be the third consecutive World title, combined with the impressive superiority expressed on the track by the RB19 compared to its direct rivals, is in fact boring the non-Dutch public, who understandably would like to see more alternation at the top. However, the #1 for his part doesn’t get upset, collects the ‘booo’ from the public, and proceeds along his path, paved with victories.

Americans against Max

In Miami the American fans, who have always been in the majority on the side of Lewis Hamilton, have booed Verstappen before the race – during the controversial presentation of the pilots organized close to the start – e on the podium, when the reigning champion climbed to the top step to receive the winner’s trophy. In the press conference, to those who asked him for a thought on the treatment reserved for him by the Florida public, Verstappen however replied without getting upset, reiterating that what interests him is only to win.

It’s all about winning

“I think if I drove to the rear nobody would have this kind of reaction towards me, right? – suggested Verstappen – I think it’s normal to happen when you win and you don’t like the winner. So for me it’s absolutely fine, as long as I’m at the top. That to me is the most important thing. I take the trophy home and they go back to their homes and they can have a nice evening“, concluded the champion orange.