The audience present at the Ariston did not welcome the final ranking of the fourth evening of the 2024 Sanremo Festival

The ranking of the fourth evening of the 74th edition of Sanremo Festival in first place is Geolier, the Neapolitan rapper who performed with three great artists for the covers evening: Guè, Luchè and Gigi D'Alessio.

However, the public present at the Ariston did not at all agree with the decision of the televoting, the press room and the radio. As soon as Amadeus finished listing the 5 artists on the podium, whistles and cries of disappointment they invaded the atmosphere. The host himself pointed out that the audience of the Sanremo Festival did not agree at all with the voting decision on the fourth evening. Most likely, everyone expected it to be there on the first post Angelina Mangowho moved everyone with his performance.

The swallow, the song of his late father, performed impeccably and movingly. Pino Mango lives in the heart of Italy, his music will never be forgotten. The great Italian singer of the 80s, 90s and 2000s passed away at the age of 60 just as he was singing on his beloved stage. A sudden illness, the interruption of the song, the apologies to the public and the rush to the hospital. Unfortunately Mango died before reaching the health facility.

The controversy after the conclusion of the fourth evening of the Sanremo Festival

At the end of the episode, a real controversy broke out on the web between those who agreed with the ranking and those who, instead, thought exactly like the audience present at the Ariston. The latest ranking will be added to those of the previous evenings. It's the second time Geolier takes first placeit already happened during the second evening of the Sanremo Festival, with the public's televoting.

Geolier, born Emanuele Palumbo, is an Italian rapper born in Naples on March 23, 2000. The artist's debut came in 2018after the release of the single P Secondigliano with Nicola Siciliano.