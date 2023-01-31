Boomerissima: previews, games and guests of the fourth episode, January 31st

Tonight, Tuesday 31 January 2023, at 21.20 on Rai 2, the fourth episode of Boomerissima will be broadcast, the new program hosted by Alessia Marcuzzi which will compare two generations for the first time: that of the boomers, i.e. the VIPs who , like the presenter, loved the 80s and 90s a lot, and that of the millennials, the celebrities who instead mainly lived in the era of the new millennium. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Previews and guests

Fourth episode of Boomerissima, the program conducted by Alessia Marcuzzi also in this new episode, will compare the generation of boomers with that of millennials in a light atmosphere that combines variety with game-shows. As always, it will be a real journey through time, in the typical style of the program, which, in a mix between variety and game show, will bring the audience back to relive some of the most iconic moments of the 80s, 90s and 2000s.

The teams that will compete in this episode will be made up of: Paola Barale, Riccardo Rossi, Alessandro Tersigni and Adriana Volpe for the boomers, while Emanuel Caserio, Paola Di Benedetto, Alessandro Egger and Soleil Sorge for the millennials. Among the guests, there will also be: Arisa, Boomdabash, Eiffel 65, Nino Frassica, Flavio Insinna and Alberto Matano.

Finally, the classic moments of unpublished variety are not to be missed, also enriched by the great scenic effects coming from the wardrobe with magical powers and from the back in time living room, which will bring back to life in an atmosphere of joy, some of the characters, music, TV programs, of the fashions and in general of the costume of the past.

Who will win this new generational challenge?

Games

But what are the games of Boomerissima? There are several games that the competitors can play: from Super Hit, where each team must demonstrate that the music of its years is the most engaging; a What year is it, in which players will be asked to guess the exact year of release of a particular film of their era; up to Tutti sing Sanremo, where each team will have to be able to demonstrate that they can best interpret the songs of their generation, and many others. A path that then leads to L’arringa, the dreaded final round in which a member of each team will have the task of convincing the public that his era is the best and to vote for his own team.