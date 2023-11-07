Boomerissima 2023 streaming and live TV: where to see the second episode, 7 November

Tonight, Tuesday 7 November 2023, at 9.20 pm on Rai 2, the second episode of Boomerissima will be broadcast, the new program hosted by Alessia Marcuzzi who, after the success of the first edition, returns with the new season with an amazing and entertaining generational challenge: that between Boomers and Millennials. Two fierce teams, the first made up of VIPs who, like the presenter, lived through the 80s and 90s, and the second, the celebrities of the new millennium. Where to watch Boomerissima 2023 live on TV and live streaming? Below is all the information in detail.

On TV

The programme, as mentioned, is broadcast on Tuesday evenings at 9.20pm on Rai 2 (button 2 of digital terrestrial, 102 of the Sky decoder).

Boomerissima live streaming

Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.

How many episodes

We have seen where to watch Boomerissima 2023 on TV and live streaming, but how many episodes are scheduled on Rai 2? In total, as happened with the first season, five episodes should be broadcast (all recorded): the first on Tuesday 31 October 2023; the fifth and final on Tuesday 28 November 2023. Below is the complete schedule (warning: it may vary):