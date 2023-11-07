Boomerissima 2023: previews, games and guests of the second episode, 7 November

Tonight, Tuesday 7 November 2023, at 9.20 pm on Rai 2, the second episode of Boomerissima 2023 will be broadcast, the second season of the program hosted by Alessia Marcuzzi, after the success of the first edition, returns with an amazing and entertaining generational challenge : that between Boomers and Millennials. Two fierce teams, the first made up of VIPs who, like the presenter, lived through the 80s and 90s, and the second, the celebrities of the new millennium. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Previews and guests

Second appointment with the program hosted by Alessia Marcuzzi which will propose a new and fun generational challenge between Boomers and Millennials. Making up the two teams, for the Boomers, – that is, those who, like the presenter, lived through the 80s and 90s – Francesco Arca, Cristina D’avena, Paola Minaccioni and Francesco Paolantoni; while, for the younger Millennials, Cristina Chiabotto, Giulia De Lellis, Pierpaolo Spollon and Ludovico Tersigni. There will also be many guests who will stop by the studio, starting with an international star who will unexpectedly connect to Alessia’s phone to unlock memories and emotions for boomers, millennials and audiences at home. Who will be?

But that’s not all: Cristiano Malgioglio will in fact be the protagonist of the episode Myth category. Special guests will be the comedy duo formed by Nuzzo and Di Biase. Supporting the Boomer team is Cristina D’Avena herself who, in addition to her role as a competitor, will offer one of her exciting and joyful amarcord performances. Instead, it will be up to the well-known rapper Shade to bring support to the competing Millennials. Finally, as always, there will be the great scenic impact, originating from the spectacular games and choreographies by the artistic director Luca Tommasini. Characteristic features of Boomerissima, the program produced by the Prime Time Entertainment Directorate in collaboration with Banijay Italia, which brings Alessia Marcuzzi herself to take on, in a completely exceptional way, the role of dancer.

Streaming and TV

We have seen previews and guests of the second episode of Boomerissima 2023, but where to see the episodes live on TV and live streaming? The program is broadcast on Tuesday evenings at 9.20pm on Rai 2 (button 2 on digital terrestrial, 102 on the Sky decoder). Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.