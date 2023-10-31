Boomerissima 2023: previews, games and guests of the first episode, 31 October

Tonight, Tuesday 31 October 2023, at 9.20 pm on Rai 2, the first episode of Boomerissima 2023 will be broadcast, the second season of the program hosted by Alessia Marcuzzi, after the success of the first edition, returns with an amazing and entertaining generational challenge : that between Boomers and Millennials. Two fierce teams, the first made up of VIPs who, like the presenter, lived through the 80s and 90s, and the second, the celebrities of the new millennium. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Previews and guests

Making up the two teams, in the first episode there will be, for the boomers, Asia Argento, Caterina Balivo, Cesare Bocci and Biagio Izzo, while for the Millennials, Aurora Leone of The Jackal, Alvise Rigo, Giulia Salemi and Tommaso Zorzi. But that’s not all: in this new edition of “Boomerissima”, space will also be given in each episode to special guests who will stop by the studio to greet Alessia and bring their support to each of the two teams. Thus, in the first evening, the Guest Star will be Antonella Clerici, followed by Paola & Chiara in the Myth section of the episode. Furthermore, you will not lack the support of the two competing generations from Alfa and Snap, representatives of the hits of each of the two categories.

Important innovations, which can also be found in other structural aspects of the format, produced by the Prime Time Entertainment Management in collaboration with Banijay Italia. One among all, the studio which, with impactful scenic effects, will offer an even more immersive experience in the world of “Boomerissima”. Another significant change, the Magic Wardrobe, which in this edition will allow the guests of the program to live an exciting experience inside the house of Friends, the symbolic sitcom of the 90s.

And again, the funniest games of “Boomerissima”, which return with a new look and are also joined by new ones, all always united by the common thread of the generational challenge between boomers and millennials. “Boomerissima” involves the presence in the studio of the two teams, both made up of four celebrities belonging to their respective vintages who, round after round, will try to win by answering the most disparate pop culture questions. Objective: try to overcome all the matches scheduled during the evening as best as possible, demonstrating that your years are the most exciting. The studio audience chooses the evening’s winners. Finally, as always, to embellish the scenic impact of the program, there will be no shortage of spectacular choreographies created by the Artistic Director Luca Tommasini. Real moments of pure entertainment, which will once again see Alessia herself take on the role of a dancer, thus becoming the protagonist of transformations and moments of variety.

Streaming and TV

We have seen previews and guests of the first episode of Boomerissima 2023, but where to see the episodes live on TV and live streaming? The program is broadcast on Tuesday evenings at 9.20pm on Rai 2 (button 2 on digital terrestrial, 102 on the Sky decoder). Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.