Boomerissima 2023: how many episodes, duration and when it ends

How many episodes are planned for Boomerissima 2023, the second season of the program hosted by Alessia Marcuzzi on Rai 2? In total, as happened with the first season, five episodes should be broadcast (all recorded): the first on Tuesday 31 October 2023; the fifth and final on Tuesday 28 November 2023. Below is the complete schedule (warning: it may vary):

First episode: Tuesday 31 October 2023

Second episode: Tuesday 7 November 2023

Third episode: Tuesday 14 November 2023

Fourth episode: Tuesday 21 November 2023

Fifth episode: Tuesday 28 November 2023

Duration

But how long does each episode of Boomerissima 2023 on Rai 2 last? Every evening it will be broadcast from 9.20pm to 12.05am. The total duration of each episode will therefore be approximately 2 hours and 40 minutes (including advertising breaks).

Streaming and TV

We have seen how many episodes are scheduled for Boomerissima 2023, but where to watch them live on TV and live streaming? The program is broadcast on Tuesday evenings at 9.20pm on Rai 2 (button 2 on digital terrestrial, 102 on the Sky decoder). Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.