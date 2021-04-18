Officers belonging to the National Police in Motril have carried out numerous arrests during this last month and most of them the same people.

The 22 arrests carried out in the space of 30 days involved just three people: two males aged 27 and 41, and a female aged 38. The last of this series of arrests involved the 41-year-old man, suspected of breaking into a parked car.

In fact, one of those mentioned above has been arrested the full 22 times since last November, 19 of the times within Motril.

There have been 12 vehicle break-ins, four petty thefts and a case of fraud in one month and the police fully admit that the number of such crimes in Motril is rising.

The case of fraud involves a number of checks, made out to the owner of a car which suffered a break-in. The culprit pretended to be the bearer and not only cashed them at a bank in Motril, but also emptied the victim’s account. How the bank was so lax as to permit this to happen is another question.

The before-mentioned 41-year old, has the ability to gain entrance to a vehicle without damaging it so that it’s owner is not even aware that somebody has stolen some of its valuable contents.

(News: Motril, Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia)