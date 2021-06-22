A week after the release of the single, the official video of Mohicans has been released, a summer hit that sees two big names duet together: Baby K and the Boomdabash, who monopolized the season with their songs last summer.

One week after the launch of Mohicans, yesterday the video official with Baby K. and Boomdabash as protagonists.

The video, twenty-four hours after its release, it has already passed the half million of views up YouTube, thus confirming Mohicans as one of the hit absolute of this summer together with One thousand of Fedez, Achilles Laurel is Orietta Berti.

Mohicans, a multicultural anthem

To resume the refrain, even the video official of Mohicans is a reminder of the union between cultures from all over the world, with flags of all countries flying in the air to symbolize theequality and theinclusiveness.

The scenery is a street crowded with cars queuing for the holidays, on which a large number of dancers and dancers flock together with the Boomdabash it’s at Baby K., to celebrate the new season in the name of singing and dancing, from sunrise to sunset and vice versa.

The video in fact it begins with a daylight and gradually continues until night falls and all the performers of the song find themselves dancing among the lights rainbow, another symbol of inclusiveness.

Baby K and Boomdabash veterans of the Italian summer

With a number of views on YouTube well above the half million in less than twenty-four hours, the duo of Mohicans is projected towards the triumph between hit this season 2021.

Both, moreover, are not new to churning out catchphrases summer successful. Just think of last year’s summer, when they were at the top of the charts Baby K. with Chiara Ferragni and their Not Me That’s enough More and Boomdabash with Alessandra Loving in Karaoke, both absolute successes of 2020 and which are still being listened to.