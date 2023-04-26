But don’t worry: as of April 2023 there are no models that in basic set-up exceed 35,000 euros. So the car costs less

Second and last appointment with our excursus on LPG car available in Italy in April 2023. In the previous section we listed the LPG cars to be evaluated having less than 20,000 euros in your pocket, now let’s move on to the LPG cars for those who have a budget exceeding 20,000 euros. Don’t worry: most of the models on the list, net of promotions and incentives, are staying under 30 thousand euros list price, to be more precise close to 20 thousand. To be clear, the most expensive is the 34,400 euro Dr 7.0.

so the market — At the beginning of 2023, thanks to last year's "flame" in the prices of so-called traditional fuels, i.e. petrol and diesel, LPG cars experienced a real boom. In February, the "gas" car sector registered a +44% increase in registrations compared to the same period last year, with a market share exceeding 10%. In the wake of an interest on the part of Italian motorists that had rarely been so lively in the past, here it is what are they and how much do LPG cars consume over 20,000 euros on the market in Italy in April 2023.

LPG CARS ABOVE 20 THOUSAND EUROS — Here are the LPG cars over 20 thousand euros that can currently be purchased in Italy, complete with consumption declared by the manufacturer in the combined cycle and del price in basic configuration, discounts and promotions excluded:

Dr 3.0, 9.3 liters per 100 km, price starting at €20,400

Dr 4.0, 9.8 l/100 km, from 21,400 euros

Dr 5.0, 9.8 l/100 km, from 23,400 euros

Dr F35, 9.8 l/100 km, from 27,400 euros

Dr 6.0, 9.6 l/100 km, from 31,400 euros

Dr 7.0, 9.9 l/100 km, from 34,400 euros

Emc Wave 3, 9.2 l/100 km, from 22,000 euros

Evo 4, 9.3 l/100 km, from 20,400 euros

Evo 5, 7.5 l/100 km, from 21,400 euros

Ford Fiesta, 7.2-8 l/100 km, from 23,550 euros

Great Wall Steed, 11.2 l/100 km, from 21,820 euros

Hyundai i20, 6.6-6.9 l/100 km, from 20,500 euros

Hyundai Bayron, 6.9-7.2 l/100 km, from 20,850 euros

Kia Stonic, 7.7 l/100 km, from 21,250 euros

Kia Xceed, 8.1 l/100 km, from 27,500 euros

Kia Sportage, 8.7 l/100 km, from 32,550 euros

Lancia Ypsilon, 7.4 l/100 km, from 20,500 euros

Nissan Micra, 6.7 l/100 km, from 20,450 euros

Renault Captur, 7.7-7.8 l/100 km, from 23,050 euros

Ssangyong Tivoli, 7 l/100 km, from 23,600 euros

Ssangyong Korando, 7.6 l/100 km, from 25,690 euros.