Genoa – The last ones aliens arrive by ship, with the larvae hiding – and growing – among packaging, furniture and wooden objects. They left from distant cities, from Africa to South America, finding spacious containers to welcome them. And in the city of the Lanterna, new guests not only land, but settle in to the fullest. The cycle does not stop: because, in the port of Genoa, the saproxylic beetles – that is: which have at least one stage of their life cycle linked to dead wood – look for wooden beams and parts where they can proliferate with new larvae (and, therefore, later, with new adult insects).

In Old Town, in Genoa, these insects are not at all bad, as well as in many areas near the port where they find the ideal “nest” among furniture and attics. In the long run they can cause damage to older structures. They are the number one enemy beetles of wood, the last alien species that Arpal – the Ligurian regional agency for the protection of the environment – is trying to trace and quantify between ad hoc traps and even a European project, called Aliem Apostrophe, involving Italy, Corsica and France.

«The early detection of potentially harmful species it is in fact one of the main tools for containing and managing the threat linked to the spread of invasive alien species» explain from Arpal. Four traps have been set up: two from the Arpal headquarters, in the Sampierdarena Fiumara area, two again in Sampierdarena but at the Belvedere recreational club. «For the positioning of the traps, it was no coincidence that two points not far from the port were chosen – explains Filippo Demicheli, 51, who works for Arpal, an expert on alien species and biodiversity – they are broad-spectrum systems: the traps are checked every three weeks and monitoring will continue until mid-October.

Alien species at dizzying rates

Climate change, global trade, movement of people and suitcases from one continent to another: it is not only ships that act as a privileged carrier for species that arrive from other parts of the world and that manage not only to settle in very well but also to become dominant or to constitute, in any case, a threat to the existing. In the European project Aliem Apostrophe, attention is focused not only on saproxylic beetles but, always remaining on insects, on the Asian hornet, the oriental hornet, the Argentine ant, the red palm weevil that has caused so many disasters, in Liguria, in past years, on the agave weevil and on the boxwood pyral. Invasive alien species which, as explained in the documentation linked to the project, represent «a second cause of biodiversity loss» (after the modifications of the soil and environment implemented by man).

In Liguriain the latest report published by the Liguria Region and by Arpal itself, the observations of alien species in 2022 were 5859 or 841 more than in 2021. In the black list of the aliens who have caused the most disasters, in Liguria, over the years there are the same red weevil, the Asian bug and the chestnut pinworm.