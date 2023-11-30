Despite isolation and censorship: Moscow is experiencing a boom in top-class art exhibitions, including pictures and paintings from the prison camp. But contemporary art is under pressure.

DSince art shows with international participation are currently hardly possible, Russia’s major museums are instead presenting Western works from local holdings. The Pushkin Museum in Moscow is showing the “Spanish Collection” exhibition until February 4th, which brings together top works of this kind of painting, especially on a sacred subject, from the Petersburg Hermitage with pictures from its own house and explains their provenance. Thanks to the Romanov tsars, from the German-born Catherine the Great to Alexander I, who bought Spanish art in Paris as victor over Napoleon in 1814, to the avid collector Nikolai I, the Hermitage has one of the largest collections outside of the Iberian Peninsula.

One of the strongest pieces, El Greco’s “Saint Bernard”, comes from the Berlin Scharf-Gerstenberg Collection and was transported from the bunker of the Gemäldegalerie by the Soviet trophy brigades in 1945. Goya’s portrait of Lola Jiménez also comes from this collection, while his eerie “Carnival” belonged to the Hungarian Baron Herzog, was stolen along with other works by Adolf Eichmann and then confiscated as art loot by the Soviet Army in Berlin.