Domestic burglaries increase by 7.2%: 9 million Italians have suffered at least one. Milan is second in the rankings

Boom in thieves in Italy. 52.8% of citizens put the fear of suffering a burglary at home at the top of their fears, with percentages reaching 58.6% among those who live in a single home or in a villa and 57.6% among those elderly people. In fact, home burglary is a very common experience: 9 million Italians (18.7% of the total) suffered at least one and 44.5% know neighbors and friends who have been victims of home invasions. This is what emerges from the second report of theHome Security Observatory by Verisure Italia “The house I would like. A safe and reassuring space”, created by Censis with the contribution of the Criminal Analysis Service of the Ministry of the Interior.

In 2022, a total of 135,447 thefts were committed and home robberies, with a increase compared to the previous year of 7.2%, but we are very far from the pre-Covid numbers and the values ​​of the beginning of the decade. In fact, between 2013 and 2022 there was a 46.9% decrease in home thefts and robberies.

However, the situation is not the same everywhere: this type of crime is concentrated in large metropolitan areas. In the first place there is Rome, where 11,600 residential burglaries occurred in 2022, equal to 8.7% of the national total. They follow Milan with 9,081 thefts (6.8%) e Turin with 5,875 (4.4%). The concentration is concentrated in these three metropolitan cities 20% of all thefts in homes committed in a year in Italy.

If we consider the incidence of thefts compared to the resident population, it ranks first Bologna with 35.7 crimes of this type per 10,000 residents, followed by Florence (33.7 per 10,000 inhabitants) e Venice (33.5).

