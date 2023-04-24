2.2% of global gross domestic product (GDP) goes to military spending. Since 2013, the military expenditure of European states has even increased by 38%. Leap also from Italy

Never in Europe had so much been spent on armaments. The report by Sipri (Stockholm International Peace Research Institute), an important Swedish think tank on conflicts and armaments, has published data on military expenditure in 2022. Europe had never gotten this far since the Cold War. NATO has introduced 2% as a minimum threshold for member countries and the war in Ukraine has triggered the increase with a 2.2% real increase between 2021 and 2022. In addition to the war in Ukraine“which is pulling up the European budgets”, the reason for the global increase are also “the unresolved and growing tensions in East Asia‘ research co-author Nan Tian told AFP news agency.

Global spending has hit a record high 2.24 trillion dollars (about 2.04 trillion euros), which amounts to 2.2% of global gross domestic product (GDP). Compared to 2021, global military spending increased by 3.7%. European countries spent 13% more than they did in 2021, adjusted for inflation, the year Russia kicked off its invasion of Ukraine. A leap even compared to the last 30 years. If we evaluate 2013, the military expenditures of European states have even increased by 38%.

The United Kingdom is the European country that spends the most, also reaching sixth place worldwide (3.1% of the total), ahead of Germany (2.5%) and France (2.4%). The UK is also the second largest arms donor to Ukraine, with the US first. In the last decade they are though Poland, the Netherlands and Sweden were the states that increased the most their investments in the sector. In March, another SIPRI report highlighted that arms imports to Europe nearly doubled (+93%) in 2022, driven by massive deliveries to Ukraine, which has simultaneously become the world’s third largest arms destination.

