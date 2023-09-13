Salvini: “What is happening in Lampedusa and Strasbourg is the failure of the Europe of Socialists”





Very harsh words. Very strong. Deputy Prime Minister and leader of the League Matteo Salvini goes to the foreign press and attacks Europe head-on on the migrant issue in the aftermath of Germany’s decision to block arrivals from Italy and France’s decision to seal off the border. Tension is running high, the Lampedusa hot spot is in total collapse with 6 thousand arrivals and Italy is abandoned by its European partners. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also intervened, but with less harsh tones than the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure.

What caused the thousands of migrants to arrive “is an organized criminal system, which is being responded to with every means, without exception. No intervention can be ruled out, in Italy and beyond”, said Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, in a press conference at the Foreign press, explaining that in CDM “I will bring my operational proposals. They are criminal organizations, a la guerre comme a la guerre. 120 boats are not spontaneous episodes, it is organised, it is an act of war. It is something organized to embarrass an inconvenient government. I’m not a conspiracy theorist, but I see a direction”. A flow that “you have to interrupt upstream, not downstream”. And again: “What is happening in Lampedusa and Strasbourg is the failure of the Europe of the Socialists. The arrivals and the situation in Lampedusa are the symbol of a Europe that is not there, distracted, distant, complicit, which leaves individual countries to face their problems”.

The issue of the relocation of migrants – according to Meloni – “is secondary” also because “very few people have been relocated in recent months: it is a linen blanket because the issue is not how we resolve the issue of migrants between countries Europeans. The problem is to stop primary movements, therefore primary arrivals in Italy. I don’t see concrete answers on this” from the European Union. Thus the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, during the recording of the “5 minutes” episode which will be broadcast this evening on Rai1.

THE OTHER STATEMENTS BY SALVINI AND MELONI

EU, Salvini: League never in majorities with Socialists – “I say this 9 months in advance, the League will be unavailable to support any Commission with the left. We are unavailable to any majority in the EU that includes the Socialist Party”. This was said by the deputy prime minister and secretary of the League Matteo Salvini, in a press conference with the foreign press, reiterating his proposal for an agreement between “the three families of the centre-right: popular, identitarian, conservative. Each remaining in his own family, if we work to a common program can be governed, otherwise the game is lost from the start and the only alternative is an affair with the Socialists”.

Meloni, Conte’s bonus of 140 billion, like 6 maneuvers – “The construction bonuses put in place by Conte have cost around 140 billion to date, on average a budget law which is the most important law of all and is made on healthcare, work, families and public employment is worth 20, 30, 35 billion , this is to understand the order, from 4 to 6 financial laws, something must have gone wrong.” Thus the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the recording of Porta a Porta, broadcast tonight on Rai1.

Government: Meloni, Italy shows signs of growth – “After a year in government I am at peace with my conscience. We need to work even more but Italy is showing encouraging signs of growth”. The Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, said this on Five Minutes, broadcast tonight on Rai 1.

