More and more Italians are choosing long-term rental in preference to purchasing a private car. According to Aniasa data, nei first six months of 2024 the fleet of vehicles intended for long-term rental is grew by 5%driven by the demand of companies and individuals who prefer use to ownership.

The data comes from Aniasa (the National Association of the Car Rental, Sharing Mobility and Automotive Digital Industry), which reports that the company segment in particular is growing (about 1 million) and private individuals without VAT number, increasingly closer to 100 thousand.

The half-yearly analysis carried out by Aniasa photographs a cross-section of the new scenarios of the car market, which seems increasingly oriented towards use rather than ownership. At the end of June there were 1,278,535 rental vehicles in circulation on Italian roads5% more than in December 2023. Almost 1 million are used by companies (+6%)113 thousand from public administrations, 73 thousand from individual VAT numbers (artisans and professionals) and over 93 thousand from private individuals with only a tax code.

Fixed costs and fewer management expenses

But what drives Italians to choose long-term rental? First of all the budget: to the funds necessary for the purchase of a car are added those for stamp duty, insurance and maintenance, while the long-term rental allows on average 15% savings compared to ownership. The contract also often includes tire changes.

The Government has also extended eco-incentives (and in equal measure with respect to ownership and leasing) also to the rental of electric and hybrid cars. And looking at the fuel sources preferred by those who rent a vehicle for a long period, hybrid and electric ones are on the rise, making up 37% of the fleet. However, the decline of diesel continues, which in the space of a year has lost 7 percentage points of share (from 55% to the current 48%), petrol remains stable at around 12%.

«Rental today constitutes the most direct and economically sustainable tool for the ecological transition of our fleet – is the comment of the president of Aniasa, Alberto Viano -. Even in our country, although more gradually than what happened in other parts of the continent, the gradual transition from car ownership to car use is continuingone of the main mega trends in mobility worldwide for years now. A process that could experience a new acceleration by aligning our country’s car taxation with that of the main European countries, with clear collective benefits in terms of combating emissions and safety on the roads.”

How long-term rental works

Long-term rental is a formula that provides the possibility of renting a car instead of buying it, paying a fee monthly fee which includes, in addition to free use, road tax, maintenance and insurance. In short, it is a sort of subscription, just like what happens with streaming platforms, the terms of which vary depending on the company you sign it with.

Usually the contract goes from a minimum of 2 years to a maximum of 5with a fee that varies depending on the kilometers you plan to travel, the type of car and the model. All costs are included in the fee, with the sole exception of fuel, but in many cases you are asked to pay an advance which will remain with the company returning the car after the contract expires. At the end of the rental the vehicle can be redeemed at a pre-established price or returned to the renter.

Then there are companies that offer leasing without down payment: the car is rented for a long period of time, and you can choose whether redeem the car by paying a final maxi-instalmentwithout paying an initial fee.