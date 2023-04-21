Dengue – the viral disease produced by the bite of mosquitoes of the genus Aedes aegyptique – seems to have turned into a lethal epidemic in Argentina in 2023, given that at the moment there are already 39 deaths, considered a historical record, and at least 41,257 cases. The latter are above those that have occurred in recent years, and in particular 48.4% more than in 2020, the year in which there were 26 deaths. The Infobae news portal indicates that the current 39 deaths are distributed in nine zones: province of Buenos Aires (1), city of Buenos Aires (2), Jujuy (6), Salta (10), Santa Fe (7), Santiago del Estero (1), Tucumán (9), Entre Ríos (1) and Córdoba (2).

It should be emphasized that sources from the Argentine Ministry of Health have indicated that the serotype 2-Cosmopolitan was detected in all the samples studied, which until now had not been circulating in Argentina, but in Brazil and Peru. It is a Denv-2 serotype native to Southeast Asia, which in the Latin American region was isolated for the first time in 2019, in Peru.

An army of mosquitoes modified in Brazil to stop dengue

The World Mosquito Program (WMP), a non-profit organization, has announced it will release modified mosquitoes in many urban areas in Brazil over the next 10 years, with the goal of protecting up to 70 million people from diseases such as dengue. The researchers tested the release of this type of mosquito – which carries a bacterium called Wolbachia that prevents the insect from transmitting viruses – in a few selected cities in countries such as Australia, Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia and Vietnam. This will be the first time the technology has been tested on a national scale. The plant is expected to start operating in 2024 and will produce up to five billion mosquitoes a year. “This will be the largest plant in the world” for the production of Wolbachia-infected mosquitoes, says Scott O’Neill, a microbiologist at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, and head of the WMP. “And it will allow us in a short time to cover more people than in any other country.”

The infectious disease specialist Matteo Bassetti: “It’s scary in South America and is spreading in Europe”

“Dengue is scary in South America. In Argentina, more than 40,000 cases and 39 deaths have been recorded since the beginning of the year. The Cosmopolitan serotype, typical of South-East Asia, has spread to America» and is «much faster in spreading, more aggressive and even more deadly». This was underlined by Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino polyclinic in Genoa. «Dengue, also called bone-breaking fever, is unfortunately also spreading in Europe – recalls the expert on Twitter – with autochthonous cases in the south of France. Another infectious problem multiplied by globalization and global warming”.