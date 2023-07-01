Seth Meyers had no idea what to expect when he landed a job in 1997 performing at Boom Chicago, a fledgling comedy club in Amsterdam.

“I didn’t know anything about the Netherlands,” said Meyers, who now hosts a late-night talk show in the United States. “My first thought was to buy some good hiking shoes, I guess because I thought I was going to Switzerland.”

Meyers, then in her early 20s, didn’t do much hiking, but she did get a lot of comedy practice, improvising four or five nights a week and testing material in front of a live and often skeptical Dutch audience.

In celebration of the company’s 30th anniversary, its current cast and celebrity formers—including Meyers, “Ted Lasso” co-creator Brendan Hunt and comedian Amber Ruffin— will be hosting a two-week festival in Amsterdam this month. They are also launching a book, “Boom Chicago Presents: The 30 Most Important Years in Dutch History,” with book events and presentations in New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

The club is still what it was at the beginning: a place for a two-hour improv and comedy show by five exponents.

Andrew Moskos and Pep Rosenfeld, the founders of Boom and both aspiring comedians, attended jam sessions at Chicago’s Second City club in the 1980s—where Joan Rivers, John Belushi, Bill Murray, and others had taken off.

But doing improv comedy in Chicago wasn’t paying the rent, Moskos said. In 1992, the duo took a trip to Amsterdam and visited one of the City’s legal marijuana cafes. “We had one of the best ‘back’ ideas of all time, which was to quit our jobs in America and come here and start a comedy club,” he recalled.

When they got home, they wrote a letter to Amsterdam outlining a business plan.

“Your idea won’t work,” a town clerk wrote in response. “Dutch people don’t want to see a show in English and tourists don’t want to see any show.

“Reconsider your plans,” the official added.

They kept the faxed response, which is now framed, reconsidered and decided to do it, Moskos said.

The two met Saskia Maas, an Amsterdam resident who served as a liaison, translator and business partner. She and Moskos fell in love and got married; she and the two men are co-owners of Boom Chicago.

They held their first auditions in Chicago, promising full-time paid employment in Amsterdam. Meyers was one of the first to be accepted.

“We had a chance to be on stage four or five nights a week, and that never happened to us in Chicago,” he said.

Performing for a Dutch audience is challenging, Meyers added. “There really isn’t a language barrier, but I think they are picky,” she said.

He will return to Amsterdam this month for a sold-out one man show at the Boom Chicago Comedy Festival.

“The hardest part about going back to Amsterdam is the homesickness it gives me,” she said. “It’s painfully sad how much I miss that time there.”

Nina Siegal

THE NEW YORK TIMES