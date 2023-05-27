“We are science and letters” is the motto of the 82nd Madrid Book Fair, which opened its doors on Friday in the Retiro Park, where it will remain until Sunday June 11.

The billboard is a facade. The façade of a house drawn by María Simavilla, who joins a list of poster artists that includes Chema Madoz, Ana Juan, Paula Bonet, Isidro Ferrer, Fernando Vicente, Ena Cardenal and Juan Gatti.

Figures and shadows. 277 publishers, 113 bookstores and 13 distributors occupy the bulk of the booths on the Paseo de Coches, which this year has awnings on a section of the route to mitigate the afternoon sun.

Forbidden to talk about politics. The first weekend of the fair coincides with the municipal and regional elections on May 28. The presence of politicians at the Retiro is common every year, but the fair’s regulations consider it a “very serious infraction” for publishers and booksellers to hold political demonstrations, “whether through a promotional activity, printed or visual logo, or signage ”. So is apology for xenophobia, racism and sexism. Speaking of football, the final of the Champions League is played on the last Saturday of the fair. This time it will not disturb as much as other years: Real Madrid was eliminated in the semifinals.

The paper rules. Despite living a moment of splendor, the sale of audiobooks is still prohibited. Just like e-books and self-published ones. Bookstores are the headlines of the fair and defend the format that keeps them alive.

Latin America debate. The fair extends beyond the Paseo de Coches and takes its activities to the Eugenio Trías Library, Casa Asia and Casa de América. In the latter, a series of conversations will take place on the 29th and 30th with the participation of authors from Spain and Latin America such as Cristina Morales, Alejandro Zambra, Belén Gopegui, Lina Meruane, Carolina Sanín, Arelis Uribe or Federico Falco. I’m sure it’s about politics.

Masses and signatures. Cartoonist Francisco Ibáñez will receive the fair’s Loyalty Award this year. Many years his fans queued for hours to get his signature. That role is now held by the idols of YouTube and TikTok. These weeks, in addition, Ana Obregón will compete with authors such as Pedro Almodóvar, Bret Easton Ellis or Donna Leon.