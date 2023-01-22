Books | Young Aleksis Kivi longed for love but couldn’t find it – The new work shows the national writer’s moments of despair

Vesa Haapala, who wrote the novel Aleksis Kives, shows an ordinary, albeit eccentric person, whose romantic dreams remained mostly long-distance loves.

Finnish who flourished poetry, plays and novels in just a few years Aleksis Kivi (1834–72) seated Wäinö Aaltonen as a sculpted bronze statue in front of the National Theater in Rautatintor. Has been sitting since October 1939.

A gloomy figure stares down. It’s as if the world has pushed our national writer into the abyss, the king of misery.

There is another, even darker artistic view of Kive’s essence, namely his own:

If they ever turn me into a statue, I’ll be in a tizzy. A thick, lumpy seed runs down my leg, congealing in its flow like bronze spilled from a casting on the floor of the workshop where the image of Atalantta is carved.

This inch timer is Vesa Haapala the just-published “biography” Alexis speaker. The novel progresses as if with diary entries, and one evening in August, in the loneliness of a long hunting trip, the young man’s need for a woman is intense.

Atalantta mentioned in the date refers to the gallant heroine of Aleksis Kive’s poem. The son of a country krater, or tailor, who embroiders such things, had no chance in real life. And not with respectable marriage intentions, especially with other wretched women. Mittens came to the penniless painter of the sky.

“Of course the statue story is my imagination”, emphasizes Haapala in his office in the domestic literature study program at the University of Helsinki.

He knows Kive’s production as well as its research thoroughly. He himself has especially studied Kive’s lyrics.

You can probably say that Kivi is the most studied writer in Finland. But as a person, he’s still partly an enigma. There is no photograph, not even a drawing made during his lifetime.

When reading Kive’s letters that have been preserved, Haapala says that he also tried to see behind them: what all might have been connected to the writing situation.

“In this scene of the novel, Alexis is wandering in the swamp, thinking about her love affairs and her future. He doesn’t want to deny his despair and says self-ironically that he should be shown jerking off.”

In his works Kivi himself aimed for – according to his own term – “realism”, and that is exactly Haapala’s goal in describing Kivi’s consciousness and conditions.

The observer’s own personality naturally always colors the object of the description in some way. Haapala himself debuted as a fiction writer in 2007 with a poetry collection Vantaa.

“I’m not trying to ride to fame on Kevi’s back,” he says. “I became very interested in his character through my own research and the research I read.”

So you can say that Haapala ended up in the field of biofiction, which has become very popular in recent years, almost by accident. Hilja’s novel names have been given, among other things Tove Jansson, Mikael Agricola, Minna Canth, Sylvi Kekkonen, Aino Aalto, Olly Donner, Marja Rankkala…

“My novel contains a lot of text collage from different sources, but I have tried to write in such a way that it is not noticeable,” says Vesa Haapala.

Except scientists, the man born as Alexis Stenvall has also inspired fiction writers in the past. The only thing new in biofiction is the title. One of the earliest was Elsa Soiniwhose novel Young Alexis (1947) Haapala thanks his work in the afterword.

Soin’s work paints a rather idealistic picture of Kive. Haapala’s image, on the other hand, shows an ordinary dying person. Exceptionally talented, yes, and extremely hardworking to do his job conscientiously. But also eccentric and self-absorbed.

“He knew how to be relaxed with ordinary people and was even helpful,” Haapala characterizes, “but with the cultured people of Helsinki he was often socially inhibited, which drove him to take booze.”

As a still young student and budding writer, Kivi was a keen forester, used fishing gear and could walk from Siunti to Helsinki, almost 50 kilometers. That is, anything but sloppy.

Just Siuntion to the years 1866–70 Alexis concentrates. Kivi housed someone twenty years older than him by Charlotta Lönnqvist in caring Fanjunkars, and there have been enough talks about the quality of the relationship ever since.

In Haapala’s view, Kivi needed friendship and an enabler of work. In today’s conditions, it would be said that Koneen Foundation’s residency. And that’s what he got in Siunti.

There may have been hopes for something else on Charlotte’s part, Alexis present.

“Even though a lot is known about Kive, there are gaps in his life story, about which all kinds of speculations are made,” says Haapala.

“I use his own texts and texts written by others about him as much as possible when trying to create my own understanding of Kive’s authorial consciousness.”

An opening perhaps In Haapala’s work, especially Kive’s poems were the starting points for the true story Kaunisnumma mixed Mother and child.

In the first one, the mother loses her child in the forest. In the latter text, written in the year of great hunger in 1866, a sick mother sends her child out of a cold cabin to beg. Wolves are howling outside, and the child is busy with the project.

“I brought these themes of the poems in question into his own life story through literary means,” says Haapala.

This is how the novel’s poor widow Hilja and her son Tuomas were born: a beloved family that the writer could have had. Even for a moment.

At the level of a dream and a whore, that moment continues and carries About Alex touchingly until the end.

In real life, Kive’s romantic wishes were mostly long-distance loves, and carnal fulfillments were obviously bought with money.

“You can say, that in the 1860s, Kivi practically trampled the long standing Finnish art literature,” says Haapala. “That amount of work was absolutely enormous and consumed the writer.”

It should be taken into account that the Fanjunkars season also saw a couple of cases of typhus, which you just had to endure, as there were practically no treatments.

“You can imagine that by the time the summer of 1870 came, a certain fatigue was already quite a long way off.”

And then there was more by August Ahlqvist crushing criticism Of the seven brothers, which Kivi had been preparing for years alongside his smaller works. According to Ahlqvist, there had not been a single bad book offered to Finnish literature – which he himself enjoyed under the poet name A. Oksanen – before.

Haapala’s novel ends before Kive’s thorough physical and mental collapse, and he does not directly diagnose their causes.

What is certain is that the main character feels that he has received almost all possible awards when his career starts. But when he really learned to write, the road crumbled in front of him.

“That’s not far from the current career pattern of a professional writer,” Haapala points out.

He thinks that Kivi himself was satisfied To his brothers. So could many others, but public defense was lacking. Karski’s humorous appearance did not work when the order included a portrait of the nation’s dignity.

Haapala sums up Kivi’s plight: “Often the money ran out, Kivi was at the mercy of others and in a fast-moving spiral. He was barely able to support himself outside of the residence.”

Eino Leino drew from his own life, but of course the description also applies to Kive In Löysäläinen’s song: “A man without a book, without cattle, travels the road…”

As well as many later colleagues. But not in Vesa Haapala.

“I have day jobs, and I take care of them. After that, writing mainly represents freedom.”

From the window of his office in the so-called Metsätalo in Kruununha, you can see the old venereal disease clinic where Kivi was once brought to be treated.

“In various positions of trust, I have been handing out grants and I know that for many really good writers, their careers are interrupted depending on how they get funding or a publishing contract, and whether the book will sell or not.”

Haapala calls himself a free-time writer.

“Know what it would be like if I had to worry every moment about getting a grant… I respect those who put everything on one card.”

If the door now it would open, and Aleksis Kivi would enter, would you become friends?

“I would think that there would at least be opportunities,” Haapala puts it.

“Because a writer is always very flattered if someone knows his work.”

Vesa Haapala: Alexis. Biography. Big Dipper. 363 pp.

Born 1971 in Keuruu.

University lecturer of domestic literature at the University of Helsinki. Did his doctorate on Edith Södergran’s poetry.

First own collection of poems Vantaa appeared in 2007 and the latest Twilight doesn’t dance anymore 2019.

Novel Karhunkivi 2016.

Published several studies on literature as well as essays and criticisms in various magazines.

Four excerpts from the Alexis novel: For country people I am landless, for city people I am a rascal

“What does it mean to this society that I write a tragic play or a verse of a poem or a whole story? Maybe some gentleman or lady will be moved by it, but they don’t carry my work’s bread to the house, they don’t use them to dress children or put together an apartment, it’s good if you keep your coat on. I have written books, but where they have brought me as a man and a member of the nation, not even God can answer that.”

“What is been my life? I haven’t really competed with women, I haven’t reached out to them. I’m not marriageable. For country people, I am landless and I have no profession. To the townspeople, I’m a rascal, a wind nest – no power, position, money – I’m like a duck or a snake, korea, wet wall paper. Just an old young boy who turns years old, like a cockroach dozing in a crack in the wall in the evening sun, today again a year older but hardly wiser…”

“I I make the language of kooks and horsemen and hunters the language of my story, and what lives and affects and flourishes regardless of the rules is also the soil that fertilizes my writing – we are not lower and worse than others. We belong to the same league as the French and English and Germans.”

“Once a mole has scratched the rotten heart of a birch with its claws. When it finally reaches the top on its way, it can be seen in the branch of the wind nest. Ah, this is where I want to be, he says, to be forever, and his mole eyes are dripping from the hollow tree along the winds. This is how I think and rest on nature’s cushions like Lauri on his forest trips.”