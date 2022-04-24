Books “You can’t lie at all” – Leena Lehtolainen and Antti Ruuskanen talk about their surprising employment relationship

Leena Lehtolainen has just completed his 34th book. This time, he jumps into a whole new world: the biography of a top athlete.

Previously, Lehtolainen has been involved in making non-fiction books as a member of the working group in two figure skating works. Lehtolainen is best known for his detective stories in the Maria Kallio series.

“Writing a biography was a really different experience. One must not lie, everything must be true. The background material was huge when most of the novel is inside the head. This is completely different from my other books, ”says Lehtolainen of the spear thrower that will be published on Tuesday. Antti Ruuskanen biography Place of Räting (Oak).

The end result on the basis of the chemistry of a detective and a top javelin thrower who ended his career last year. In a joint interview with HS, the slander flies and the humor blooms.

“Antti is like a lost little brother,” says Lehtolainen, 58.

“Leena works as a backup grandmother. Don’t get overwhelmed Mantaawhen it comes to visiting. Dance and sing, ”says Ruuskanen, 38.

The daughter of the Ruuskanen family, Manta, was born during Midsummer in 2021. Manta is the father’s eye and everything in everything.

“The birth of a child is not a matter of course. I want to give my girl time to get to know her father and not the postman, ”says Ruuskanen.

Ruuskanen and Lehtolainen’s cooperation began already in 2018. Lehtolainen says that he has been following Ruuskanen’s career for a long time. He read everything about Ruuskanen and watched the cast from the video.

“I’ve been following and being interested in javelin throwing all my life, just like any other sport. My home was used for skiing, running and athletics, ”says Lehtolainen, who was born in Vesanto, Northern Savonia.

Ruuskanen first came across Lehtolainen’s name in TV commercials promoting Lehtolainen’s new novel.

In his third crime novel Copper heart (1995) Lehtolainen dealt with javelin throwing.

“We only met live in 2018 at Puijo Maja. Jyrki [Ruuskasen valmentaja Jyrki Blom] had known Leena for a long time. I didn’t dare to start a book project at the time, but Leena has been involved in some way since then, ”says Ruuskanen.

Twosome says he first clarified the rules of the game about what to write and how.

“There were certain matters of confidentiality that could not be written more than what is written in the book. No one wanted to offend anyone. I also wanted to bring out other points of view and contradictions, ”says Lehtolainen.

When the momentum was reached, the text began to emerge. Lehtolainen interviewed a huge number of people for the book. She thanks Ruuska for a good memory.

“Antti is an innate storyteller. I was confident that Antti and his background would correct me if I was writing nonsense, ”says Lehtolainen.

“My brother is an even better storyteller than me, and my mother isn’t a dumb skier either. It was nice to read other people’s comments about myself. It is good that my other aspects, determination and irritability were brought to the fore. Leena has expertise, and she has been encouraging, ”says Ruuskanen.

Antti Ruuskanen says that he has never been a number one. She became acquainted with Leena Lehtolainen’s production during a joint book project. Behind the duo is a collection of spears from the Sports Museum’s exhibition.

From his father Lehtolainen says that he has learned that an athlete should always be encouraged. He says that he followed the same attitude as Ruuskanen’s biographer.

Lehtolainen and his father also visited the Moscow Summer Olympics in 1980. He was then 16 years old.

The package trip did not include tickets to the famous Javelin Throw Race, after which it became clear that the stadium gates were always opened with a Soviet throw-in. The hosts took a double win.

Coached from Ruuska until 2010 Antero Puranen ranked fifth in Moscow and wondered why Soviet throwers were always hit by favorable wind currents.

His own father Lehtolainen remembers encouraging at least a Mongolian boxer in Moscow.

“Dad shouted that good Mongol, hit it!”

Lehtolainen the family comes from the same place as Ruuskanen, from Pielavesi, Laukkala village.

“Antti is like the son of his own village. I have a theory that we are somewhat related to each other. No exact genealogy has been performed. ”

There are other javelin throwers from Pielavesi. Before Ruuska, Pielavesi had a javelin throwing record Juha Laukkanen on behalf of.

It is possible that Ruuskanen and Laukkanen are also related.

“Juha’s father Sampsa-brother once said that Ant becomes a good spear thrower when it is half Laukkanen, ”Ruuskanen recalls.

Filial birth is also one of the reasons why Ruuskanen has not started coaching in the same way as he had previously ended his career Tero Pitkämäki.

“I don’t have a fire yet or want to start coaching. I think it will light up at some point, ”says Ruuskanen.

In the winter, Ruuskanen and Pitkämäki broke together and founded Pitkämäki & Ruuskanen Forest oy, which specializes in helicopter fertilization and mechanical logging.

“Now a new magazine has been translated into the future. There is a question mark as to what it will be. It is good that the sporting career was completed in the book until the end, ”says Ruuskanen, the CEO of the forest company.

What about Lehtolainen – is the next non-fiction book or biography burning in his mind?

“It’s not in my next five-year plan. While writing Antti’s story, I met really nice people who welcomed me with open arms, ”says Lehtolainen.

“Yeah, it was such a tough trip with me. Leena gets a lot of new people from her javelin throwing teams, ”says Ruuskanen.