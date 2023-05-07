Books | When writing the novel, Minna Rytisalo understood that equality is an illusion in Finland as well

Minna Rytisalo wrote her third novel for five years, and realized during that time that she could no longer continue her work as a high school native language teacher.

“The last four years a lot has happened during that time,” the writer Minna Rytisalo sighs on the video screen at home in Kuusamo.

His previous novel Mrs. C. was published in the fall of 2018, but it captivated readers especially the following year, when its subject, the classic author, was celebrated Minna Canthin 175th birthdays.

The anniversary year was full of opportunities and events where Rytisalo went around talking about his novel.

“It was wonderful to meet the readers, but there were so many requests to perform that we had to refuse most of them. At the same time, exhaustion at work started,” he recalls.

Rytisalo (b. 1974) had worked as a high school mother tongue and literature teacher for almost twenty years and during that time also started a career as a writer. First novel, set in wartime Favorite appeared in 2016.

“Mrs. C. -after the novel, I worked for a while, but then I went on sick leave due to exhaustion, and the absence continued as a leave of absence thanks to the grant. A year ago, I completely quit my job.”

However, the reason for that was not only the desire to work as a freelance writer.

No, the main reason for quitting was what teaching and studying in high school is like today.

“I no longer felt like I was doing the job I was trained for,” says Rytisalo.

“High school is no longer a general education institution in the way I define education. Freedom has been taken away from both studying and teaching, students have the opportunity to develop at their own pace and change their plans.”

The forms and structures of storytelling are of interest to Minna Rytisalo.

Dropping out of school was not easy.

“Teaching has been my heart’s choice and I loved it. The grieving work has therefore been done”, Rytisalo admits.

However, there was no alternative, because work exhaustion affected writing as well.

The creative playing with ideas, which Rytisalo says he always needs, had become rigid.

“Mrs. C’s after that I had thought of leaving historical prose and trying to see if I could do something completely different. Even then, the first blanks for a new type of text were born.”

However, five years passed before the ideas turned into a work: a new novel Jenny Hill appeared on May 4.

It’s really something completely different from the author’s previous ones.

“ Why exactly did I embrace my role, why did I adapt to the pressures of appearance?

For different levels a spreading story can be defined in many ways.

It can be read as a middle-aged woman’s liberation and growth story set in the present, which begins with a betrayed wife leaving her home.

Divorce, learning to live an independent life, therapy period.

During it, both life values ​​and memories are shaken and rearranged. Why did I really embrace my role, why did I adapt to appearance pressures, why didn’t I open my mouth, the woman ponders.

Finding new conversation partners also helps in development.

On the advice of a therapist, the main character begins to write candid letters to “a recipient for whom you can be yourself”, and he chooses the spouse of the French president Brigitte Macron.

After all, this is a woman who got to know her husband when she was his teacher, and doesn’t seem to care at all about the couple’s age difference of over twenty years.

“I admire him”, Rytisalo admits. “He has broken so many traditional settings. The fact that Jenny starts talking about her life to Brigitte Macron helps her to perceive herself in a new way.”

The main character the gradually released thoughts and inner speech take the story to a more general level, actually to a completely different sphere.

From there, as if from space, he is watched and talked to Grimm’s familiar icons of femininity from fairy tales and Disney films, from Rose to Snow White and Little Red Riding Hood.

Rytisalo makes each of them tell their stories, cut into centuries-old fairy tale formulas, in a new way.

Gradually, as the novel progresses, so does its main character, who ceases to be the Jenni Mäki of her childhood and turns into the universal Jenny Hill.

“ The icons of femininity familiar from the movies observe the main character from another sphere.

She has to live through menopause, divorce, and children growing up before she begins to see her own story through her own eyes, not someone else’s.

Alongside the modern, realistic depiction of women and the retelling of centuries-old hero myths, the novel also has a third level: a feminist manifesto.

Because of patriarchy and its power Jenny Hill really tells, even though the whole word art is not mentioned once in the novel.

Was that your intention, Minna Rytisalo?

For Minna Rytisalo, writing has always been first and foremost about trying something new.

The writer a little squirms on the video screen. Yes, it could be a manifesto, at least “secretly”, he then says.

But no by Jenny Hill the starting point is not that simple. Writing for Rytisalo has always primarily been about trying something new.

“It, can i, is the most important question for me as a writer. I’ve never been much of a storyteller. I am much more interested in the forms and structures of the narrative.”

“Favorite-in the novel, I tried to see if I could build tension in the text so that there are several narrators and points of view. Mrs. C. was an experiment in how to tell the story of a historical heroine that everyone knows in a new way.”

“Now the purpose was to try many different types of text, different narrators, different ways of speaking – and use them to carry the story of one person forward. On the other hand, after Minna Canth, I wanted to write about an ordinary middle-aged woman, about the physicality of aging and what kind of looks are directed at them.”

And this is really related to patriarchy, Rytisalo doesn’t want to deny that.

“An important insight in terms of the entire novel came from Yle’s editor Kaisa Pulakan a radio show about mythological women. When I heard that, I started thinking about how stories can always be manipulated to serve certain interests.”

“That’s what I wanted to write about, in an approachable way.”

“ “Women as presidents, university rectors and CEOs are still exceptions.”

Mrs. C. novel The world of the 19th century remained alive in Rytisalo’s mind, but he had been thinking about the same themes, the definition of a woman and the right to his choices, for much longer, almost his entire life.

When he now also thought again about his own childhood and youth, it seemed clear that the equality of the sexes had been, and still is, a mere illusion.

“In the 1980s, I was brought up with the idea that girls can do what boys do and be successful just like them. Over time I have realized that it is not true. Women as presidents, university rectors and CEOs are still exceptions – and specifically deviations from the rule,” Rytisalo reflects.

Nor have sexism, belittling and mockery of women, or gendered violence disappeared anywhere. According to Rytisalo, it, i.e. patriarchy, permeates the entire western culture.

“Even in Finland, neither equality nor the rights achieved by women are permanent. Everything can be scratched.”

He realized how important handling all of this is for Rytisalo Mrs. C. -after the novel was published, so did his father, a retired farmer from Sodankylä.

“Father said even then that ‘that woman thing’ probably hadn’t come up for me yet, but that it would come up sometime Mrs. C. even in modern times. He was right.”

Although polyphonic, jumping from one style to another by Jenny Hill According to Rytisalo, writing was “super fun”, it was also a long and difficult process.

“Since I had not written in this way before, combining so many text types, language registers and voices, a huge amount of material was removed from the final novel. Compacting is always painful.”

While writing, Rytisalo was also constantly learning to live without his old job as a teacher.

“I still miss young people, as well as coffee moments with colleagues. Fortunately, I have been able to have other kinds of social life instead, such as participating in art political work.”

Now Rytisalo is part of the North Ostrobothnia and Kainuu arts committee, as well as the Taike panel, which is evaluating the cultural grant applications of the sparsely populated countryside.

“I’ve also been able to train writers on a weekend course – so I’ve been able to teach again!”

From the Jenny Hill novel Rytisalo is guaranteed to be able to tell the readers soon, and the August release may get even more publicity Sighs from class -work.

It arose from a recent, year-long correspondence between another teacher-writer, now living in Turku Tommi Kinnusen with.

The authors are united not only by their Kuusamo background and career as writers, but also by decades of work as a teacher and the associated work burnout that took both of them on sick leave.

It caused Rytisalo to resign, Kinnunen continues as a teacher.

“In the letters, we discuss what led to exhaustion, as well as what should be changed in the school and the structures that govern it. It is an important social speech.”

Minna Rytisalo: Jenny Hill. WSOY. 294 pp.

