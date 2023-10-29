Sunday, October 29, 2023
Books | Ulla-Lena Lundberg’s Jää is Finlandia’s favorite winner for Finns

October 29, 2023
in World Europe
Jää took first place in the public vote, in which approximately 22,000 people participated.

Finns favorite of the books that won the Finlandia prize is by Ulla-Lena Lundberg novel Ice. It came in first place in the public vote, which involved around 22,000 people. The results were published at the Helsinki Book Fair on Sunday.

A novel by Ulla-Lena Lundberg Is / Ice won the Finlandia prize for fiction in 2012. The story of the work tells about a priest arriving in an archipelago parish, his family and the people of the surrounding villages.

Author Ulla-Lena Lundberg photographed in 2022 at her home in Porvoo. Picture: Mika Ranta / HS

This year, the Finlandia Award will be awarded for the 40th time. In honor of the anniversary, readers were able to choose the all-time Finlandia winner from among previous award recipients in the Finnish Book Foundation’s reader vote.

