Books | Tuija Lehtinen’s main characters don’t really enjoy shopping or putting on make-up: “A truly feminine, smart woman is interesting”

Tuija Lehtinen published her 130th novel in August. Tristan the dog also accompanies the writer in the study.

Tuija Lehtinen has been one of the most important authors of Finnish youth and entertainment literature for forty years. Her main characters are independent, goal-oriented women who do not long for men.

Tnocturnality started with my own mother’s example. “Mother always worked hard. I adopted the model from him, that you have to have a goal to strive for”, Tuija Lehtinen tells.

His parents divorced when Lehtinen was five, and he moved to Kuopio with his mother. There, the single mother first worked in the central hospital and later founded her own company as a physiotherapist.