Sunday, April 7, 2024
Books | Truman Capote's book decorated with diamonds is sold for almost 1.5 million euros

April 7, 2024
Books | Truman Capote's book decorated with diamonds is sold for almost 1.5 million euros

The unique piece on sale at the New York International Antiques Fair is decorated with diamonds and sapphires.

American the author Truman Capote Breakfast at Tiffany's -book decorated with diamonds is currently for sale in New York.

The unique work on display at the New York International Antiques Fair is signed by the author and decorated with over a thousand diamonds and sapphires. Its selling price is almost 1.4 million euros (1.5 million dollars). The news agency AFP reported on the matter, among others.

Truman Capote (1924 –1984) Picture: Roger Higgins / World Telegram & Sun photo

An award-winning artist by Kate Holland the bound volume has black goatskin covers printed with a 1950s map of New York. The city's main streets are covered with more than a thousand diamonds. The flagship store of the legendary jewelry store Tiffany is marked with a sapphire.

A unique piece the sale is related to the centenary of the author's birth. Capote was born in 1924 in New Orleans and died in 1984 in New York.

A miniature novel he wrote in 1958 Breakfast at Tiffany's tells about society beauty Holly Golightly, whose goal is to marry rich. The story was adapted into a film a couple of years later, in which the main character was seen Audrey Hepburn and which quickly became a classic. The jewelry store Tiffany was also immortalized by Blake Edwards to direct the film.

Audrey Hepburn and George Peppard in Breakfast at Tiffany's. Picture: Paramount Pictures

