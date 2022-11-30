Books | Tieto-Finland to Ville-Juhani Sutisen for essays on thick novels

“This one after reading the book, I think I am many times richer”, senior doctor Hanna Nohynek justified his choice.

Finlandia for non-fiction, 30,000 euros, received Ville-Juhani Sutinen from a collection of essays on long novels in the heaviest series Worth the trouble (Key).

“It feels like instead of one book, I’ve read dozens of books and had hundreds of conversations with myself, the author, the shared and personal past, present and future,” Nohynek thanked.

His childhood Ville-Juhani Sutinen, 42, who spent time in Kokemäki, stayed in Turku as a teenager and now lives in Jyväskylä, answers the phone from nine in the morning as agreed. It’s that moment of the day when a new father goes to push a toddler in a stroller to the park.

“I thought we’d do the interview at the same time,” he smiles. “Let’s see what happens.”

In the background you can hear chatter. Take it reportedly laughing because the father seems to be talking to himself.

“What’s really great about this award is that it means recognition for writing about literature, not just for me or even for this book in question. It is noted that literature can and should be written about.”

Never before has a literary subject risen to victory in non-fiction, not even an author biography. The closest one can be considered five years ago Riitta Kylänpäätäwhose work was covered by a nature conservationist and nonfiction writer Pentti Linkolaa.

In the essay category, the victory has been earned only once before, albeit on the side of fiction. Erno Paasilinnan Loneliness and defiance received the first Finlandia in all time in 1984. The Finlandia of Tietokirjalusuuden was founded only five years later.

As a poet Sutinen, who started and since then has published almost 30 novels as well as non-fiction and travel books in addition to essays, says that literature always accompanies his works in some way to support his observations, whatever the subject of the book.

There’s really a lot to write about in his subjects, from hookah tourism to the history of garbage people and freaks to the Arctic region. In 2019, there was a nomination for the Finlandia Prize for non-fiction together Ville Roppesen with the work The road of bones – in the footsteps of the Gulag.

In addition, for a long time Sutinen did more than one translation a year, among other things About Virginia Woolf to Emma Goldman and About Mark Twain to Leonard Cohena total of more than 60 titles.

Ville-Juhani Sutinen decided early on to support himself with literature and writing.

Already The Turku-based Savukeidas publishing house, which ceased operations, was a diligent publisher and employer of a young man with an almost incomprehensible work.

Sutinen translates the ferocity of the publishing pace into the form “it’s nice to have enough work.”

In addition to vision, good luck has also been needed to implement your own ideas. Like getting to know Saukukeitas as young and idealistic Ville Hytönen 20 years ago.

“The smoking era taught us that you can work all the time. You don’t have to fall into the void waiting to see if you get a grant or not, but there can always be a project going on.”

Sutinen decided early on that he wanted to support himself with literature and writing.

“Of course, it was a rough decision when you didn’t know anything about the realities of the industry yet.”

Laughing, he says that he might decide differently now.

“But the Savukeidas years showed that this could indeed be the case.”

Provided that you work very hard.

“Cigarettes I also got an idea and an ideal that I still have: you have to write completely freely, regardless of what the publisher or the audience wants. Or anyone.”

Hytösen and Sutinen, who were in their twenties, had big plans.

“But I guess this hasn’t completely gone to shit. One was elected chairman of the Writers’ Association two weeks ago, and the other is now winning Tieto-Finlandia.”

Winning work already mentions the trouble in its name. Isn’t it fun to read thick opuses?

“Reading shouldn’t be entertainingly fun,” Sutinen quips, “but not too awkwardly heavy either.”

He misses what he reads, a “nirhauma”, which means that the book does not repeat preconceived expectations but creates something new. Surprise.

“What else would be left of reading? It would feel empty.”

Worth the trouble -in the preface to his collection, Sutinen compares reading long books to running a marathon.

“No one runs a marathon for hedonistic pleasure. Both are about experimenting and crossing boundaries, which gives you a good feeling when you finish the job.”

He runs one marathon a year. So far, there have been six of them.

In his book Sutinen says that he liked it when he was young by Marcel Proust series of novels Looking for lost time as a demonstration of the power of a great writer. But now that the narrative feels “from a self-consciously sentimental nostalgia trip dripping with pseudo-philosophical profundities”.

Can’t you trust the classics?

According to Sutinen, the canon involves mechanisms outside of literature.

“A little in the same way that especially young people can imagine that publishing houses will publish a manuscript if it is good enough. But publishing houses publish the kind of books they need and know how to make and sell.”

“The canon does not remember and promote the best books, but those that fit the historical situation and the context of the era. Probably many works enjoy general appreciation thanks to this, but perhaps also more meritorious works have fallen out of there for one reason or another.”

Sutinen is most passionate about such works. For example of Dorothy Richardson From a 13-part novel series Pilgrimagewhich was praised a hundred years ago, but which later sank into oblivion.

In my own in his work as a fiction writer, Sutinen aims to combine fact and fiction, as well as prose narrative and essay.

“I’d love to look for something like that for a long time.”

The novel of 2020 Meat was already a strong attempt in the direction of documentary fiction.

“Why do you need a made-up story in this day and age when everything else is so made up?”

In Sutinen’s view, it is not essential that all the little details and facts go right. The essential thing is to reach how a certain person is at some point in time. He talks about experiential truth and the ethos of truth.

“That’s the kind of novel I’d like to write.”

When the former promising young and current man of letters -daddy now gets a big prize, he takes it as an incentive for new exciting projects.

By the way, the next work will be published next spring. When the stroller trip is over and the 1-year-old allows, the proofreaders of the collection of essays on adapting to an eco-catastrophe and adapting to a broken world await.

Working on book projects in different stages is reportedly not difficult at all.

“When one manuscript goes to the editor, you can already work on another.”

In the background Otso always sounds cheerful, just like his father.

The last reason for rejoicing is this:

“It’s important to constantly challenge yourself as a writer.”

