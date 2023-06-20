Books | These were the most borrowed library books last year – a non-fiction book from the 1990s persistently holds the number one spot

An unlikely hit book became the most cited work in Finland again, beating even the number one name in domestic fiction.

Last was the most borrowed work in domestic libraries of the year Once again information book preferred by students Research and writethe first edition of which was published already in 1997. The guide for university and college students is written by an emeritus professor of education Sirkka Hirsjärvi together Pirkko Remsen and Paula Sajavaara with.

Hirsjärvi said In an interview with Helsingin Sanomat last year that he was surprised by the continued popularity of the book.

The most borrowed works in libraries in 2022 are revealed by the literary copyright organization Sanaston from publishing on Tuesday from the bulletin.

In the domestic fiction category, the most cited was Enni Mustonen (properly named Kirsti Manninen) Factor. The novel has ten parts Bystander stories – series finale.

“Enni Mustose has a certain technique behind it, but it has played nicely and with an original flavor throughout the book series”, Jussi Karjalainen wrote in Helsingin Sanomat well over a year ago.

The second most quoted domestic fiction book was Meri Valkaman debut novel Yours, Margotand rose to third place Rosa Liksom Way.

Meri Valkama’s novel about the time in the GDR won the HS book prize in 2021, and it was the most quoted fiction book of 2022 In Helmet libraries.

Last the second most quoted domestic nonfiction book of the year Research and write – was after the classic Eva Kolun A little tired at most, i.e. how to be enough in a world where nothing is enough. The arrangement remained the same this year as well.

Among the ten most quoted in non-fiction books were also, for example, Rämö’s fairy tale a book about living in the Icelandic countryside and Samuli Edelmann’s biography.

It became the most quoted translated fiction this year by Lucinda Riley depicting first love on the island of Cyprus Olivewhich is Tuukka Pekkanen translated into Finnish. A total of four of Riley’s books were among the ten most cited.

The second place was found in the translated fiction category by Delia Owens The wild song of the swamp, which was first on the list last year. The third most quoted translated work of fiction was this year Lisa Jewell a psychological thriller Invisible girl.

Translated in the case of non-fiction, in Finland people were interested in the Guinness world records, the Nobel laureate in literature by Annie Ernaux autobiography, Putin’s about the inner circle and Icelandic knitwear.

This year, the children’s and young people’s non-fiction category is included in the list for the first time. Teaching emotional skills for 4-7 year olds A fanThere are five books in the series on the list, but the one presenting dinosaur species was cited the most Dinosaurs– book.

The most quoted domestic children’s and young people’s book series was the same as last year Tatu and Patu -series. Also Risto the rapper and Ella and friends fascinated Finnish children.

Finnish children’s and youth book series stood out in particular Diary of a Wimpy Kid -comic novels as well as Group Hau– and Peppa Pig -Books.

Glossary collects the loan amounts of all libraries in Finland every year in order to be able to pay loan allowances for them. For now, the list only applies to works that can be borrowed as physical copies. This year, e-loans from public libraries are also covered by the loan allowances paid.

In recent years, 26–31 cents have been paid as loan compensation per loan. The compensation is financed from the state budget.

Domestic fiction

Author, Enni Mustonen, 2022 Yours, Margot, Meri Valkama, 2021 Väylä, Rosa Liksom, 2021 Seer, Enni Mustonen, 2021 My only home, Hanna Brotherus, 2021 Katajamäki blooms, Anneli Kivelä, 2022 Badly done, Seppo Jokinen, 2022 Cotton mill heiress, Ann-Christin Antell, 2022 Leinikkimekko – Raakel Oksa decides, Eppu Nuotio, 2022 Puutalokaupungi women, Pirjo Tuominen, 2022

Translated fiction

Olive tree, Lucinda Riley, Finnish. Tuukka Pekkanen, 2021 Suo villi song, Delia Owens, Finnish. Maria Lyytinen, 2020 The Invisible Girl, Lisa Jewell, Finnish. Karoliina Timonen, 2022 Italian girl, Lucinda Riley, Finnish. Hilkka Pekkanen, 2022 A Dangerous Letter, Lucinda Riley, Finnish. Tuukka Pekkanen, 2021 The Mentalist, Camilla Läckberg & Henrik Fexeus, Finnish. Kirsi Kokkonen, 2021 Arctic Circle, Liza Marklund, Finnish. Antti Autio, 2021 Shadow on your heels, Anna Jansson, Finnish. Sirkka-Liisa Sjöblom, 2022 Bride’s ship, Jojo Moyes, Finnish. Heli Naski, 2022 The Missing Sister, Lucinda Riley, Finnish. Hilkka Pekkanen & Tuukka Pekkanen, 2021

Domestic children’s and youth book series

Tatu and Patu, Aino Havukainen & Sami Toivonen, 2003– Risto Räppääjä, Sinikka Nopola & Tiina Nopola, illustrations by Christel Rönns / Sami Toivonen & Aino Havukainen, 1997– Ella and friends, Timo Parvela, illustrations by Markus Majaluoma / Mervi Lindman / Anni Nykänen, 1995– Night school, Paula Noronen, illustration by Kati Närhi, 2016– Siiri booksTiina Nopola, illustration Mervi Lindman2002– Viisi villia Virtasta books, Anneli Kanto, illustration Noora Katto, 2011– Kepler62, Timo Parvela & Bjørn Sortland, illustration by Pasi Pitkänen, Finnish. Outi Menna, 2015– Superguinea pig, Paula Noronen, 2007– Mr. Hakkarainen, Mauri Kunnas, 1999– Pate books, Timo Parvela, illustration by Pasi Pitkänen, 2014–

Finnish children’s and youth book series

Neropati’s Diary, Jeff Kinney, Finnish. Marja Helanen & Sakari Hyrkkö, 2009– Group Hau books, translated into Finnish by e.g. Tatu Tiihonen, 2015– Pipsa Possu books, translated into Finnish by Satu Karhu, 2014– Lasse-Maija’s detective agency, Martin Widmark, illustration Helena Willis, Finnish. Outi Menna, 2004– Master detective Peppunen, Troll, Finnish. Mayu Saaritsa, 2018– Harry Potter, JK Rowling, Finnish Jaana Kapari-Jatta, 1998– Puppe books, Eric Hill, Finnish. e.g. Pirkko Harainen & Jouko Ruokosenmäki, 1980– Sinttu books, Lin Hallberg, illustration by Margareta Nordqvist, Finnish. Marvi Jalo, 2008– Mimmi-lehmä books, Jujja Wieslander, illustration by Sven Nordqvist, Finnish. Terhi Leskinen & Pirjo Santonen, 1991– Koiramies books, Dav Pilkey, Finnish. Jaana Kapari-Jatta, 2018–

Domestic non-fiction

Research and write, Sirkka Hirsjärvi, Pirkko Remes, Paula Sajavaara, 1st edition 1997 A little tired at most, or how to be enough in a world where nothing is enough, Eeva Kolu, 2020 Today I’m alive: the diary of a dying man, Oskari Saari & Aki Hintsa, 2021 A house on the edge of the world, Satu Rämö, photos by Björgvin Hilmarsson, 2021 Samuli – from darkness to light, Johannes Lahtela, 2021 Master of Finland: Finnish language textbook for adults 1, Sonja Gehring & Sanni Heinzmann, 2010– Well-being for menopause – Health and energy with the right nutrition, Paula Heinonen, 2021 A man like a panther: the life of Wahlroos, Antti Tuuri, 2022 All About Spending: How I Started Using My Money Better, Julia Thurén, 2022 Hottest women in history: pirates, psychics, thieves and spy princesses, Maria Pettersson, 2020

Translated non-fiction

Guinness World Records 2022, Ed. Craig Glenday & Jaana Palanterä, Finnish. Annukka Kolehmainen, 2021 Years, Annie Ernaux, Finnish. Lotta Toivanen, 2021 The history of good – Humanity in a new light, Rutger Bregman, Finnish. Mari Janatuinen, 2020 Inside Putin’s Inner Circle: How the KGB Took Over Russia and Turned Against the West, Catherine Belton, Finnish. Ilkka Rekiaro, 2021 Icelandic knitwear, Védís Jónsdóttir, Finnish. Tuula Tuuva-Hietala, 2013 I may be wrong and other insights into life, Björn Natthiko Lindeblad, Caroline Bankler & Navid Modiri, Finnish. Teija Hartikainen, 2021 Guinness world records: gamer’s edition 2019, ed. Craig Glenday & Ben Hollingum, fin. Mikko Heinonen, 2018 Guinness world records 2020, ed. Craig Glenday & Päivi Syrjänen, Finnish. Annukka Kolehmainen, 2019 Agent Sonja: mother, soldier, mistress, spy, Ben MacIntyre, Finnish. Aura Nurmi, 2021 How not to pay attention to the p*ssack – A Disciplined Guide to the Good Life, Mark Manson, Finnish. Aura Nurmi, 2018

Non-fiction for children and young people

Dinosaurs, Christopher A. Brochu, John Long & Colin McHenry, fin. Jenni Kovanen, 2008 A fan and a big lump of emotions – practicing recognizing and naming emotions, Julia Pöyhönen & Heidi Livingston, illustrated by Linnea Bellamine, 2020 Fanni and the wonderful emotional thermometer – practicing emotional regulation, Julia Pöyhönen & Heidi Livingston, illustrated by Linnea Bellamine, 2019 Fanni and the angry twins, Julia Pöyhönen & Heidi Livingston, illustrated by Linnea Bellamine, 2021 Tatu and Patu in the yard, Aino Havukainen & Sami Toivonen, 2012 A fan and a relaxed lazy person – practicing stress regulation and relaxation, Julia Pöyhönen & Heidi Livingston, illustrated by Linnea Bellamine, 2019 Fire station, Pasi Lönn, illustration Jussi Kaakinen, 2020 A fan and a restless liker, Julia Pöyhönen & Heidi Livingston, illustrated by Linnea Bellamine, 2020 Koiramäki Finnish history, Mauri Kunnas, 2017 The living world of dinosaurs, David Norman, Finnish. Outi Nummi, 1999

Domestic Swedish fiction