Books | These 12 new books for children and young adults are worth reading

In the children’s and youth books published during the summer, we laugh about toilet stories, live in an amusement park and start school. HS’s culture department recommends exciting and delightful reading for children and young people from toddlers to teenagers.

TODDLERS

Magic soup for everyone

Elina Hirvonen, Mervi Lindman: Princess Rämäpää and the underworld. Oak. 44 pp. 3+

“Mother read that toilet story book”, the three-year-old children’s book critic has wished night after night in recent weeks. Elina Hirvonen and Mervi Lindman may have thought they were dealing with fear, friendship and overcoming fear, but the attention of the youngest audience is stolen by the morning porridge–morning fart humor. Maybe there will be more levels in the coming years?

The adult reader’s criticism is aimed at the text, where the monologue changes from flight to dialogue, and the speakers of the dialogue are often not told. To the evening story time prima vista -reading is difficult: which line should be read by mother, which by Onni’s voice? With repetitions, you will of course learn the book by heart.

Aino Frilander

All about rhymes and finger plays

Hannele Huovi, Soili Perkiö, Saara Söderlund: Is the dog at home? Oak. 144 pp. 3+

If there are real rock stars in modern Finnish children’s culture, they are writers Hannele Huovi and composer Soili Perkiö. The power duo Is the dog at home? is a basic work of Finnish nursery rhymes and contains everything you need to play with both babies and the elderly. The book’s approach is pedagogical, and the work is especially appropriate on the bookshelves of early childhood educators. Saara Söderlundin the illustrations make the book attractive to look through even for such a low-level gamer, for whom the package otherwise feels rather boring.

Aino Frilander

Now let’s go

Malin Klingenberg, Maria Sann (Fin. Outi Menna): Fugitives. S&S. 36 pp. 3+

by Malin Klingenberg in the picture book, the crime is completely thought out and well planned. What kindergartner doesn’t dream of running away? Life in freedom smells and feels different. Maria Sannin the illustrations delight nurse Mona to the core. During bedtime stories, it is difficult to distinguish black text from darker pages.

Aino Frilander

The balloon escapes

Nora Lehtinen, Erika Kallasmaa: Alma and the balloon. Minerva. 40 pp. 3+

Alma has received a red balloon from a birthday party. It’s lovely. It accompanies Alma to daycare, to the store, to the backyard, to bed. But then it happens: the balloon escapes. Has it gone to America, or to seagull birthdays, or to a space party?

Nora Lehtinen the story of sadness, longing and abandonment is wise and warm. Erika Kallasmaan the charming illustration has something the same as Marika Maijalan in beautiful picture books. Nora Lehtinen’s language sails between everyday language and poetic expression like a balloon in the changing winds of stone blocks, which can either shatter or delight.

Aino Frilander

ISSUE

Accidents and dreams in an amusement park

Jade Haapasalo, Valpuri Kerttula: The gem of the amusement park. WSOY. 64 pp. 7+

Still life brings to mind Mauri Kunnas a classic fairy tale Santa Claus and the witch drum. A day at the amusement park looks normal on the surface, but during the day, all sorts of strange things happen. The popcorn machine breaks down and the shop runs out of popcorn, the schoolchildren’s bundle of free tickets falls into the drain and Haamuhärdell’s line moves mysteriously slowly.

The book’s story takes place in a pastel-colored amusement park, where you munch on gum jars and chocolate balls and have fun at ÄXY.

In the 41st part of the Lukupalat series, 10-year-old Helmi lives with her parents in every child’s dream place: an amusement park. Helmi helps with chores at the amusement park, dreams of a career at the amusement park following in her parents’ footsteps, and reads on park benches From the theme park career guide. He runs into Kasper, who has his nose stuck in the same opus.

Quick and resourceful Helmi finds a solution to every problem. He is not afraid to get down to business, and in the beginning, Kasperi mainly follows Helmi’s activities from the side. Kasperik soon finds his own creativity in problem solving and they are both rewarded in a way that is the fulfillment of both their dreams.

Valpuri Kerttula the gently illustrated work is like a small amusement park candy; colorful, joyful and delightful.

Jasmin Vahtera

Battles and animal characters

Helena Immonen: The power of Caracal. Oak. 135 pp. 9+

Animagi are humans capable of transforming into an animal form which is their second nature. 12-year-old Tommo takes on the role of a caracal, or desert lynx, and goes on a coming-of-age trek to the mystical Purpurausva. There he meets Aasa, a girl left without an animal figure, who helps her get used to her new animal figure.

When Tommo and Aasa find out about the plan of Ismar, who leads an enemy tribe of wild dog characters, to kill the other animagus, they decide to stop them. They are helped by Hedda, a sparrow character acting as a scout. Second grader Warrior cat – and Survivors-fan really liked the fast-paced and fighting story, where there is no shortage of twists and turns.

Helena Immonen The Power of Caracal to start a new children’s adventure series Purpurrausva animaags, which has similarities like by Philip Pullman A golden compass to series like by Erin Hunter Even for warrior cats. The series will continue already in October, when the second part The dawn of experiments appears.

Pauliina Grönholm

You, Mouse, have grown up!

Riikka Jäntti: Mouse. Rough shooting day. Oak. 48 pp. 5+

“Even small ones the mice grow to medium size before long.” It starts with that sentence Riikka Jäntin Mouse – the first part of the children’s novel series Rough shooting day. I was nervous Little mouse – picture books have been so loved that it’s really smart to justify the change of genre right from the start. The mouse has moved into a children’s novel because he is troubled by the basic characteristic of children: growth. The mouse has gone to school!

Fortunately, familiar kindergarten friends also go to school – and luckily there is also a janitor there. Hiiru and his friends need his help in the troubles that happen during the school day.

The atmosphere is of course different now that the picture and text have changed places. But even though the colors are gone from the pictures, they are there in almost every opening, and they also continue the story, not repeat it. And even though the text sometimes feels very… verbose at the beginning, a tone that feels like Hiiru’s own flashes more and more towards the end of the book.

The second part of the series, The mighty universewill be published next spring.

Sanna Kangasniemi

Following the updates

Anne Muhonen: The girl and the raven. Hearts. 88 pp. 9+

A character development is an integral part of the game world. Anne Muhonen has captured the idea smoothly in his cartoon, where the Ellen girl is waiting to get wings in the Uudisjätti update. In a story that combines familiar everyday life with imaginative fantasy reality, Ellen sets off on an airship with her soulmate, Edgar the raven, towards the mysterious Uustima.

The beautifully drawn adventure progresses with speed and humor, and the holiday also gives you something to think about about your own life. Like what is the price of constant updates, what we pay to be the best versions of ourselves. For adult readers, references like Edgar the raven and neighbor Poe bring even more layers to the story.

Arla Kanerva

A day to get to know monster life

Paula Noronen, Kati Närhi: Night school and the theater of destruction. Oak. 56 pp. 5+

As a television presenter well-known screenwriter and author Paula Noronen Night schoolIn the 14th part of the series, the monthly mathematics exam of Kauhula elementary school students suddenly turns into a day to get to know working life.

During the day, the monster children will get to know, among other things, swimming caps and the devil pool, as well as Lastenruokatehdas pashamössö Oy, when the group of monsters whizzes around the city in a Ruumisauto and stops at the workplaces of the students’ parents.

With the story, relief can also be found in the dentist’s office, when the hole in the tooth is patched so that the vampire child being patched doesn’t even notice. The invisible dentist offers a useful mind game.

The tension builds throughout the story, as we jump into the journey of thrillingly mysterious events in the middle of the book. Why does Marta’s mother have to be careful at her workplace in the theater?

Jasmin Vahtera

Through the toilet for an environmental journey

Timo Parvela, Anni Nykänen: Ella and friends as saviors of the Baltic Sea. Oak. 80 pp. 7+

Bridge times a bathroom emergency involves a Batman ring washing down the toilet. The disappearance of the ring sends Ella, her classmates and teachers on a conservation-themed search trip to the Baltic Sea. Ella and friends as rescuers of the Baltic Sea is already the 40th volume Ella and friends series. The first Ella book, Ella and the blackmailer appeared in 1995.

The strongly enlightened book manages to explain complex environmental issues in a childlike way, even when the text threatens to turn into paper. In the book, we meet a stork and enjoy oat yogurt, i.e. oat-based yogurt, fitting the environmental theme. The work, realized in cooperation with the John Nurminen Foundation, which specializes in the protection of the Baltic Sea, is a general education even for those whose environmental knowledge lessons have been more than a moment ago.

Jasmin Vahtera

Aboard the underground snake train

Silja Sillanpää, Pasi Pitkänen (illustrated): Ouroboros: The Rainbow Serpent. WSOY. 264 pp. 9+

The weird ones 12-year-old Kivi, who grew up in the care of his grandparents, goes with his pet snake Niji to find his mother and ends up on an underground snake train whose locomotive is a snake’s head. There he meets an older girl, Dia, who teaches him the ways of the snake train.

Due to past events, the passengers of the train are divided into different groups who live in their own carriages. The carriages are closed with locks decorated with runes, which are opened with the help of each individual snake. Among the travelers, escapists escape reality into a make-believe world, visionaries focus on dreaming, and catastrophists await the lost mythical figure the Translator, who is said to be able to read runes. The catastrophists also include the slightly scary Boa, who is able to bend those who look into his eyes to his will.

Silja Sillanpää has created an amazing story full of adventures in the unique underground world. Although the book is long, it kept me gripped until the end. There is humor in the text, which made both adults and children spontaneously burst out laughing at times. The recommended age of the book is nine years and up, but when read by an adult, it works for younger people.

Pasi Pitkänen the great illustration brings the story wonderfully to life and there is plenty to explore. There is also a continuation of the story, as the book starts a new series.

Pauliina Grönholm

YOUNG PEOPLE

Time of the Lion

Briitta Hepo-oja: Amalia A and cosmic twists. Big Dipper. 364 pp. 12+

New spirit and horoscopes have been frequently featured in youth books in recent years. Briitta Hepo-ojan Amalia A and cosmic curls takes a refreshingly light and gentle humorous perspective on the subject.

14-year-old Amalia has had to move with her father from Tampere to a small town, and suddenly her lovely boyfriend is revealed to be a selfish chauvinist. Fortunately, best friend Louna has her ways, which include finding out birth horoscopes, reading tea leaves, and all kinds of other things that smoothly draw in a new spirit.

Hepo-oja describes Amalia’s somewhat difficult relationship with her parents with sensitivity and understanding. Amalia’s dreams for the future and the difficulties of adapting to a new home are also believably part of the young person’s life.

In the book from Otava’s Love series, love plays a role, but there is much more to Amalia’s life.

Arla Kanerva