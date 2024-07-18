Books | The Tiktok favorite doesn’t skimp on sex and mythical beasts: these novelties offer an escape from everyday life

Books|Recent translations of popular American fantasy authors offer an escape from reality, but fantasy is not just escapism.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Fantasy literature offers an escape from the nasty political situation and changeable summer weather. In Siiveniskus by Rebecca Yarros, Violet Sorrengail prepares for a career as an archivist, but her mother wants her to be a dragon-flying war hero. In The Swordsman by Cassandra Clare, Kel is a prince’s bodyguard protecting his friend in the dangerous political climate of a city-state. In Brandon Sanderson’s novel In the Whirlwind of Law, Wax returns to the big city, where a series of mysterious thefts and kidnappings await him.

Fantasy

Rebecca Yarros: Wing Strike (Fourth Wing). Finnish Laura Haavisto. WSOY. 576 pp.

Cassandra Clare: Sword Catcher. Finnish Johanna Vainikainen. Big Dipper. 616 pp.

Brandon Sanderson: Alloy of Law. Finnish Mika Renvall. Elm. 308 pp.

by J. R. R. Tolkien fantasy literature offers its readers revitalization, solace and escape. Escape, or escapism, is often considered immoral, but Tolkien envisioned escape in fantasy rather as a prisoner of war’s duty to escape.

The nasty political situation and the changeable summer weather tempt you to run away. This article presents three recent fantasy novels that offer literary escapes. However, fantasy is not just about escapism: human emotions, ethical principles and social issues are also visible in the worlds of dragons and magic.

Passion in the shadow of dragons

Siivenisku by Rebecca Yarros has been one of the most talked about works at booktok this year.

Violet Sorrengail is a young woman in her twenties preparing for a career as an archivist at the Basgiath Military Academy.

However, her mother, the general of the dragon riders, wants the carefree Violet to be a war hero like her older siblings. Mother is not even deterred by the fact that a large number of cadets die during dragon rider training.

The bloody qualification is carried out both by dragons who are dissatisfied with their pilots and by other cadets. Physically fragile, Violet can only rely on her intelligence and perseverance.

Immediately at the beginning of the training, Violet meets Wing Commander Xaden, who is an unbearably hot case in Violet’s opinion. Unfortunately, Xaden hates Violet, because he had to watch Violet’s mother execute her rebellious parents at a young age. But Xadenik discovers that he has other feelings for Violet.

Violet’s childhood friend and old crush Dain also studies at the school. Violet falls into the trap of two boys.

“ A flap of wings is a juicy romance.

By Rebecca Yarros Became a Tiktok hit Wing beat is a juicy romance where sex and mythical beasts are not spared. Swear words and modern language slurs color the style. The threat of death constantly hanging over Violet and the pains with a forbidden love suffering from a lack of trust keep the tension going.

In its final meters, the beginning part of the series takes even more turns, when relationships twist and ancient magical secrets begin to be revealed.

Conspiracies and forbidden love

The first installments of Cassandra Clare’s Cities of Shadows series rose to the New York Times bestseller list as soon as they appeared.

Kel is a street boy who was taken from an orphanage to the royal palace at the age of ten. He has been made a swordsman, i.e. a double being and a bodyguard for Prince Conor of the same age. Now in her twenties, she is Conor’s inseparable companion, protecting her friend in the dangerous political climate of the Castellane city-state.

Lin Castor is one of the ashkars who live in their own closed district in Castellane. Lin is a young and qualified doctor whose highest goal is to keep her sick friend Mariam alive. Completely unexpectedly, the lives of Lin, Conor and Kel collide as part of the city’s secret intrigue.

A New Yorker Cassandra Clare’s Swordsman can be read as a leisurely romance. None of the persons have the possibility of a union made out of love, they are waiting for spouses chosen for other reasons or a single life.

Forbidden feelings, however, rage despite all suppression. The book also has queer vibes: if Kel and Conor don’t become a couple in Clare’s hands, they certainly will in fan fiction.

“ Forbidden feelings rage despite being suppressed.

Swordsman the fantasy world is built from familiar European cultures, but there is a special emphasis on tradition related to Judaism. Despite the familiar elements – or perhaps because of them – the fantasy world draws you into a web of intrigue and magical history.

Of the three books discussed in this story Swordsman contains the most enchantment of fantasy which Johanna Vainikainen the careful and beautiful translation supports it perfectly.

Fantasy, thriller and detective in the same package

Brandon Sanderson is known for the Cosmere universe, where most of his books are set.

If Rebecca Yarros offered speed and dangerous situations for those hungry for romance, by Brandon Sanderson In the vortex of the law does the same adventure for friends. Fog born-the novel that continues the series begins Wax & Wayne -subseries, which is a colorful combination of fantasy, western story and detective story.

In the vortex of the law is a fantasy version of the “small town sheriff in the big city” theme. The fantasy world is refreshingly reminiscent of the beginning of the 20th century instead of the often used medieval aesthetics.

Forty Wax has spent 20 years as a law enforcement officer in remote areas. A traumatic event causes Wax to return to where he had left: the big city of Elendel, where a place awaits him as the head of a noble family after his uncle’s death.

As you might expect, learning to live as a noble lord is difficult for a man used to chasing criminals in the wilderness. The situation is not made easier by the old helper Wayne, who burst into the scene – in addition, Elendel’s upper class is shaken by a series of mysterious thefts and kidnappings.

At best, Sanderson’s novel is decent fantasy entertainment, at worst it relies too much on magical-divine interventions.

Wax & Wayne – series readers should be familiar with Sanderson Fog born– knowledge of the trilogy. There are also appendices at the end of the basic course or refresher, which explain the author’s original system of metal magic.