Books | The theme discussions at the Helsinki book fair talk about power

During the four days, there are hundreds of discussions and author interviews.

Today In 2018, the Helsinki Book Fair offers more than 900 discussions and author interviews for literature lovers. There are more than a thousand writers, researchers, artists and politicians.

The topic of theme discussions is power.

“The Helsinki Book Fair asks how literature deals with, dismantles and uses power,” says the book fair’s program director Ville Blåfield in the bulletin.

Other current themes at the fair include Ukraine, Russia and war, the climate crisis and loss of nature, as well as the stories of people belonging to sexual and gender minorities.

At the fair in addition to domestic authors, there are approximately 30 international guest authors from ten countries. Finnish authors at the fair will perform, among other things Kjell Westö, Sofi Oksanen, Anna-Leena Härkönen, Juha Itkonen, Antti Tuuri, Leena Lehtolainen and Sirpa Kähkönen.

International guests include, among others, a man of Russian background, currently living in Switzerland Mikhail Shishkinjust from his work Credit Pulitzer Prize winner for fiction Hernan Diaz from the United States, Alex Schulman From Sweden and his mother by Lucinda Riley Seven sisters -who wrote the end of the series Harry Whittaker from Britain.

Among others, the former CEO of the Bank of Finland will present their biographies at the fair Sirkka HämäläinenMinister of Education Anna-Maja Henriksson (r) and spouse of the President of the Republic Jenni Haukio.

The Helsinki Book Fair will take place from 26 to 29. October at the Helsinki Exhibition Center.