Books | The small Vinha bookstore located in Ruovedi received an award for the promotion of the book industry

The Vinha bookstore, which opened in 2023, was founded by Pasi Vainio and Mikko Vartiainen.

In Ruovedi located in Vinha’s bookstore has been awarded the prize for promoting the book industry. The amount of the prize, financed by the Finnish Fair Foundation, is 13,000 euros.

The Book Industry Promotion Award rewards or assists achievements in the publishing industry, book industry-related innovations, development projects or commercial success.

They founded the Vinha bookstore, which opened in 2023 Pasi Vainio and Mikko Vartiainen. In the justifications of the award board, the bookstore is said to function as an exemplary promoter of reading, which increases the appreciation and recognition of not only books, but also their authors.

“Vinha bookstore swims against the current and shows that by investing in events and services, a new kind of traditional bookstore culture can be created and revived.”

The renovated Vinha bookstore on Ruovesi’s main street opened in April 2023. See also Young | In this club, everything is upside down: the dance floor fills up early in the evening and the places shine with their cleanliness, because no liquor is sold at the counter

Mikko Vartiainen and Pasi Vainio are giants in the book industry. Vartiainen is known from Vantaa Antikvariaatti, but before becoming an antiquarian bookseller, he managed, among other things, the publishing company Moreen and worked in marketing in Otava.

Vainio was CEO of Otava in 2009–2022. He started in the company as sales and marketing boss in 1996. Last spring, in his in the interview they said that for them, buying a bookstore was more a cultural act than a rational decision.

“As a realist, I knew that in such a small town, a bookstore alone does not have the conditions to make it. But the whole, the building and the milieu felt so unique,” Vainio said.

In addition to a more traditional bookstore, Vinha’s bookstore also has an antiquarian shop, residence and accommodation facilities, an art gallery and a cafe.