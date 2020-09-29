Books The new book tells about Kimi Räikkönen’s special night in São Paulo: The championship party ended in the back seat of ancient Lada, and “Elvis” was taken on board.

In his book Iceman – Kim ‘s journey, Heikki Kulta tells how the 2007 championship was celebrated in Brazil.

When Kimi Raikkonen won the 2007 F1 championship season, Ferrari held a private celebration after finishing the championship after the last race on October 21 in São Paulo. Heikki Kulta was the only Finnish journalist to receive an invitation to the party.

Now Gold tells in his book Iceman – Kim on his way, how the championship went. He writes that teammate Felipe Massa tried to teach Räikkönen the basics of samba at the party, but with very meager results.

“It would be hard to imagine a rider master participating in a TV hit Dancing with the Stars …”, Kulta states in the book.

According to Kulla, Räikkönen wanted to go elsewhere before midnight. In addition to gold, Räikkönen’s race engineer joined Chris Dyer. They ended up at the closing party of the F1 season hosted by the Redbull team.

“From five in the morning, the place started to close. I found Kim in the middle of a cloud of smoke at the corner table where he and Vitantonio Liuzzi [F1-kuski] discussed aloud. I was waiting for my time and I hurried that now I should leave when the place is closed, ”Kulta writes.

Eventually Räikkönen and Kulta moved to queue a taxi to the “backyard that seemed like a scrap yard”.

“Kim didn’t have the patience at that point and he suggested that we don’t take a rusty moped or light motorcycle that looked abandoned in that yard, which lies,” Kulta writes.

However, they did not do so and waited for a taxi. In the end, it was their turn.

“To our luck, it was the end of the age of Lada. In it, Kimi still found a McLaren-era mechanic he introduced as Elvis. And of course he called his friend in our taxi. So the three of us crammed into Lada’s back seat. ”

On top of all that, Lada’s back seat wasn’t completely intact.

“The spring sticking out of the worn bench was visible through the fabric in the middle and I guess it pressed straight into Kim’s stern. It was the actual championship ride to the hotel. Normally, mega-world stars move on limousines. ”

Golden according to the trio arrived at the hotel shortly before seven in the morning. Gold still congratulated Räikkö for the championship, after which a surprising thing happened.

“On a whim, I guess we almost hug what had never happened before and has never happened since. But I haven’t become those champions even in that comic … ”