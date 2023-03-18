Books | The most booked works of the week: an essay novel about a Swedish woman and the position of Ukraine in Russian history

Here are the 8.–15.3. the books with the most new reservations in Helmet libraries in the capital region.
Fiction
1) Ia Genberg: Details
2) Anne Tyler: Palmistry
3) Pauliina Susi: Private area
4) Petja Source: One of the four
5) Joel Haahtela: Night in Whistler’s painting
6) Jojo Moeys: In loan shoes
7) Juha Itkonen: My theory about the family
8) Fairy tale Rämö: Rósa and Björk
9) Yevheniya Kuznetsova: Ask Mia
10) Lucinda Riley: Death at a boarding school
Nonfiction
1) Jukka Korpela: Myth of Ancient Russia
2) Lauri Kontro: Anneli Jäätteenmäki
3) Bianca Kronlöf: Letters to men
4) Victoria Belim: Red Sirens
5) Pekka Virkki: Autopsy of post-Finnishness
6) Ville Mäkipelto: Censored, silenced history of Bible changes
7) Jenna Kostet: In the footsteps of the six Katariinas
8) Tuomas Tepora: Hero and anti-hero
9) Esa Juntunen: A wise investor
10) Mihail Shishkin: War or Peace
#Books #booked #works #week #essay #Swedish #woman #position #Ukraine #Russian #history
Leave a Reply