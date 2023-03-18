Sunday, March 19, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Books | The most booked works of the week: an essay novel about a Swedish woman and the position of Ukraine in Russian history

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 18, 2023
in World Europe
0
Books | The most booked works of the week: an essay novel about a Swedish woman and the position of Ukraine in Russian history

Here are the 8.–15.3. the books with the most new reservations in Helmet libraries in the capital region.

Fiction

1) Ia Genberg: Details

2) Anne Tyler: Palmistry

3) Pauliina Susi: Private area

4) Petja Source: One of the four

5) Joel Haahtela: Night in Whistler’s painting

6) Jojo Moeys: In loan shoes

7) Juha Itkonen: My theory about the family

8) Fairy tale Rämö: Rósa and Björk

9) Yevheniya Kuznetsova: Ask Mia

10) Lucinda Riley: Death at a boarding school

Nonfiction

1) Jukka Korpela: Myth of Ancient Russia

2) Lauri Kontro: Anneli Jäätteenmäki

3) Bianca Kronlöf: Letters to men

4) Victoria Belim: Red Sirens

5) Pekka Virkki: Autopsy of post-Finnishness

6) Ville Mäkipelto: Censored, silenced history of Bible changes

7) Jenna Kostet: In the footsteps of the six Katariinas

8) Tuomas Tepora: Hero and anti-hero

9) Esa Juntunen: A wise investor

10) Mihail Shishkin: War or Peace

See also  Rally car racing | Kalle Rovanperä and Esapekka Lappi cheered the opening of the World Rally Championship in Mexico: "Sikana jengiä"

#Books #booked #works #week #essay #Swedish #woman #position #Ukraine #Russian #history

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Furniture production in Moscow increased by one and a half times in January

Furniture production in Moscow increased by one and a half times in January

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result