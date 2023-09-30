Books | The most booked books of the week: France’s most popular detective story and Finland’s road to NATO

Here are 20.– 27.9. the books with the most new reservations in Helmet libraries in the capital region.
Fiction
1) Guillaume Musso: Girl and Night
2) Ilkka Remes: Heart of Darkness
3) Hernan Diaz: Credit
4) Liv Strömqvist: In the hall of mirrors
5) Helena Immonen: Operation Napakettu
6) Antti Tuomainen: Burning stones
7) Iida Turpeinen: Living things
8) Sirpa Kähkönen: 36 urns
9) Miki Liukkonen: Guest space
10) Kjell Westö: Molly & Henry
Nonfiction
1) Lauri Nurmi: Finland’s secret path to NATO
2) Reija Könönen: Bravely honest
3) Jake Nyman: After many years
4) Hannu Toivonen: What is artificial intelligence?
5) Tero Haapala, Göran Wennqvist: At this stage of the investigation, we can tell you
6) Timo Rossi: The birds of Lapland
7) Tapio Bergholm: Kova Koivisto
8) Mikael Brunila: We belong to each other
9) Ujuni Ahmed, Elina Hirvonen: For girls who think they are alone
10) Maijastina Kahlos: The Magic Book
