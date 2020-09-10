Books The legend of hill leaping, Matti Nykänen, had already died in 1995, the brand new ebook reveals – however was Nykänen nonetheless a stabber?

Two books about hill leaping legend Matti Nykänen have simply been revealed. The darkest instances within the lifetime of Nykänen, who had already been alcoholic at a younger age, have been the violence that led to jail sentences, the primary of which is speculated in books: was Nykänen responsible in any case?

“What about if anybody else had stabbed Huja in Checkmate? It was Mervi had actually been extinguished on the time of the occasions? ”

These are the problems which can be being raised Marko Lempisen and Jussi Niemen in Matti Nykänen’s biography revealed on Thursday Life was Laiffii (Large Dipper). Additionally revealed on Wednesday Arto Terosen and Jouko Vuolteen Within the ebook Nykänen Mat’s world the stabbing is handled briefly.

The query Hujanen has Aarno Hujanen, who was stabbed within the again on the finish of a drunken cottage night time in 2004. Mervi is similar as Nykänen’s then spouse, the late Mervi Nykänen (née Tapola).

Matti Nykänen was sentenced to greater than two years in jail for stabbing. He later acquired two jail sentences for violence towards Mervi Nykäs.

In Lempinen and Niemi’s ebook, the precise writer of which is sports activities journalist and writer Lempinen, Niemi reiterates his argument, which he additionally made Arto Nybergin in a TV present after Nykänen died in February 2019.

“I’m completely satisfied that Matti made it act [Hujasen puukotusta] – and so are dozens of Mati’s shut family who know the background of the matter. Matti did many different nonsense in his life, however that does not get rid of the truth that he deserved justice on this ‘cat’, ”Jussi Niemi, Nykänen’s bandmate and good friend after his sports activities profession, says within the ebook.

“Just a few years after the incident, I began to get proof instantly from the core to help my declare. That is why I dare to imagine that Matti intentionally took the explanations for the stabbing in his neck. ”

As proof, Niemi cites Hujanen’s phone name to the sufferer of the stabbing, wherein Hujanen acknowledged: “Sure, it was in order that Matti didn’t do the stabbing.” Hujanen later instructed Nykänen the identical factor, however the matter was not returned.

“ “With out that Mervi time, Matti might have survived this life higher.”

Matti Nykänen and Jussi Niemi on the gig. Within the ebook by Arto Teronen and Jouko Vuolte, Nykäs known as an anti-idol.­

Lempisen and Niemi’s ebook additionally recollects a number of events about Mervi Nykänen’s violence, reminiscent of “not forgetting the bruises that Mati acquired on her abdomen or within the face”. That is additionally how the ebook states:

“Because it turned out above, the medicine additionally turned Merv into a very completely different individual, typically an indignant powder keg. It was seen by everybody who adopted the couple’s relationship saga intently. ”

Additionally Nykänen’s credit score reporter Kai Merilä tells of a slit in his shoulder that he says was attributable to Mervi Nykänen.

“As soon as I rushed to defend Matt in a household dispute, Mervi hit me within the shoulder with a steak knife. Even with such drive that it sank correctly to the flesh, ”says Merilä.

Within the ebook Teronen and Vuolte, recognized from Yle’s Kiveen hakatut sequence, Merilä’s case is instructed a bit of in a different way. The supply is Nykänen’s widow Pia Nykänen, to whom, in line with the ebook, Merilä had mentioned that he had acquired a fork in his shoulder. Teronen and Vuolte’s ebook additionally mentions Seiska’s TV documentary, wherein a knife was talked about as a weapon.

Terosen and in Vuolte’s ebook, the query of the guilt of cottage stabbing stays enigmatic.

“It was apparently not attainable to call the one that had utterly injured Huja because of his drunken situations, however in fact there have been solely two choices, of which Nykänen was sentenced to 2 years and two months in jail for aggravated assault,” the ebook states.

Nonetheless, Teronen and Vuollek carry out Mervi Nykänen’s “darkish aspect” roughly by rumors.

“With out that Mervi time, Matti might have survived this life higher. The blended use of vodka and capsules was fixed then, and Mervi reportedly all the time had that knife in hand first, ”says Pia Nykänen.

The books additionally remind us that there are a number of examples of Matti Nykänen’s violent habits. The obvious problem is Teronen and Vuolte’s ebook, wherein Nykänen’s coaching buddy and his present particular stage Psychotherapist and household therapist Petteri Sveins notes:

“The jerk didn’t management himself, typically crossed a sure line and repeatedly behaved violently. He numbed that downside with booze, which added to the issue as a result of alcohol weakens impulse management. ”

Mika Kojonkoski, Nykänen’s roommate on a visit to the Nineteen Eighties, sums up Nykänen’s use of alcohol in Vuolte and Teronen’s ebook: “When Matti took alcohol, it turned an fool.”

“ Lempinen and Niemi’s ebook can also be a narrative about alcoholism, worry of loneliness and adhd.

Matti Nykänen was on the peak of his leaping profession on the 1988 Calgary Olympics, the place he gained every thing. After that, the slipping began.­

Books are certainly not a mere account of violence.

Lempinen and Niemi’s ebook additionally covers Nykänen’s sports activities successes, a particular medal rescue operation with twilight males, and wives. Susanna Ruotsalainen and Pia Nykänen get loads of area.

There’s a whole lot of Nykänen’s singing profession, which is in contrast in Teronen and Vuolte’s ebook to the “freaks” of the previous, like a furry girl, and the striptease bustle that occurred within the darkest moments.

Lempinen and Niemi’s ebook can also be a narrative about alcoholism, worry of loneliness and adhd, a neuropsychological dysfunction whose signs embrace hyperactivity, consideration issues and vanity issues. Experience is introduced in by the feedback of psychologists and adhd consultants.

As we speak’s abductions are largely justified by exactly the adhd, which he could by no means have been identified with. Or if identified, it was not made till the twenty first century.

In Teronen and Vuolte’s ebook, adhd performs a a lot smaller position: the ebook mentions the letter mixture adhd 5 occasions. In Lempinen and Niemi’s ebook, it seems as many as 53 occasions.

Then again, alcohol or liquor already seem rather more evenly: Life was greater than 90 occasions in Laiffii’s ebook and greater than 70 occasions in Mati’s world, though the ebook has handled childhood extra extensively.

Nykänen alcoholism from an early age additionally had well being penalties. He suffered from pancreatitis as early because the Nineteen Nineties, and Lempinen and Niemi’s ebook factors out that it was virtually deadly in 1995. In keeping with the ebook, Nykänen instructed solely two of his family members how critical the state of affairs was.

“Sooner or later, Matti requested very shut after which mentioned he acquired pancreatitis. The departure had apparently been shut, ”one in all these family members now says within the ebook anonymously.

Nykänen died on February 4, 2019 on the age of solely 55 of long-term pancreatitis. The speedy reason for demise was pneumonia.

In each The books additionally purpose to carry out extra concerning the non-public individual Matti Nykänen, ie what on a regular basis life was like with Nykänen. In Teronen and Vuolte’s ebook, this focuses on the final years, as a result of the principle interviewee in maturity is his final spouse Pia Nykänen.

Pia Nykänen additionally has a big share in Lempinen and Niemi’s ebook, however Susanna Ruotsalainen, amongst others, has additionally been interviewed.

“ “Matti cherished on a regular basis life, whereas right here he did not dream of anything.”

Matti Nykänen lived a comparatively atypical household life with Pia Nykänen in Joutseno. The image is from June 2015.­

The books emphasize that Nykänen calmed down in recent times, however there could not have been a traditional household life both, though Pia Nykänen says so in Lempinen and Niemi’s ebook.

“Matti cherished on a regular basis life, whereas right here he didn’t dream of anything. In fact, when it got here to Matti Nykänen, there was no lack of shade in our each day lives and in our lives basically, ”says Pia Nykänen.

That is how Matti Nykänen’s atypical day started on the Joutsenon residence, as instructed by Pia Nykänen:

“First he took a bathe and instantly after that opened a Sandels model beer can.”

Marko Lempinen and Jussi Niemi: Life was a factor of the previous. Large Dipper. 459 pages.

Arto Teronen and Jouko Vuolle: The World of Matti – Matti Nykänen, a person of extremes and an athlete. Bookstore. 319 pages.