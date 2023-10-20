Books | The increase in screen time is alarming – Jan Vapaavuori and Minna Paajanen want to restore everyday exercise to glory

When Jan Vapaavuori was elected chairman of the Finnish Olympic Committee in the fall of 2019, one of his recurring themes was the immobility of Finns.

That is what Vapaavuori has repeated in his statements about this. An active lifestyle is also part of the Olympic Committee’s three main strategies, the other points of which are elite sports and club activities.

Now Vapaavuori’s thoughts on an active lifestyle have been refined into a book that he has made together Minna Paajanen with.

A work written by the duo Keep moving – a more active everyday life, a more sustainable society (Tammi) tries to bring understanding to the matter. As a solution, the authors suggest everyday exercise.

Paajanen is one of Finland’s leading experts. He has been promoting exercise and movement for over 15 years in the public sector and works in the city of Helsinki as the head of the Movement Promotion unit.

The authors’ collaboration goes back to the state sports council, which was chaired by Vapaavuori (kok) during his term as a member of parliament in 2011. Paajanen served as the general secretary of the sports council.

As a term immobility has remained a somewhat distant concept. Often it is confused with locomotion, which can be understood as movement from one place to another.

There has been a lot of talk about immobility, but as far as we know, no whole book has been written about it in Finland before.

To be published on Monday Keep moving – in the book, immobility is thought of broadly in such a way that it covers being still and little physical activity in everyday life, rather than moving too little from a health perspective.

In this way, the message of the book is simply clear. People must be empowered by the joy and good mood of movement in their everyday lives.

So how does this work? It is clear that society cannot guide or force people to move by any forceful command. Even everyday life no longer requires movement in the same way as before.

The authors point out that the screen time of Finns over the age of 10 has almost doubled from the end of the 1980s to the beginning of the 2020s.

While a lot of good things have resulted from humanity’s revolutionizing development, it has taken people off their feet. Daily routines are no longer married to exercise.

“Today, the average habit is to stay still, to move only in necessary situations and, above all, to breathe, sweat, strain the muscles and balance too rarely and too unilaterally,” the book states.

The authors point the finger of blame – quite rightly – at too much sitting, which weakens health. Sitting kills, but it’s a different matter if you sit for 4 only 8 hours a day.

The information base for the claims is based on a lot of researched facts, which have been drawn from the UKK Institute’s Physical Activity Behavior in Finland study (Liitu) for schoolchildren aged 7–15, the KunnonKartta study for 20–69 year olds and the Exercise and Movement of the Elderly study (Ikli). for people over 70 years old.

Printed in a book, the results of all these studies paint a stark picture of the situation: do we really move this little?

Similarly, there are many people in Finland who exercise sufficiently or a lot.

As a personal example, Vapaavuori tells in the book how he likes to walk from place to place in Helsinki. While serving as mayor of Helsinki, he started walking to work.

“During the four years, I didn’t go to work or back from work in any way other than walking very many times, and even on the rare occasions when I used the wheelbarrow, I mostly regretted my choice afterwards,” says Vapaavuori.

Minna Paajanen speaking at Yle’s sports forum.

Immobility the costs with all the multiplier effects rise to billions of euros. In order to save euros, the authors suggest restoring the dignity of everyday movement in their conclusions.

The authors also demand actions from employers. Exercise sessions, exercise vouchers and employer-compensated running and gym events help a lot.

Finally, the book suggests that the entire exercise system needs to be retuned. We need an idea of ​​a more mobile Finland.

Too many young people stop competitive sports too early. One reason is the expensiveness of the species, the other is the lack of species.

“Children’s long-term attachment to sports club activities may well be a larger societal issue, and therefore it must be taken seriously,” the book states.

Keep moving a speech book and an outright emergency call are needed to tackle immobility.

It tells a lot about why and how the movement stopped and how we can bring it back into our everyday life.

