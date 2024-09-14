Sunday, September 15, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Books | The French writer was amazed by the Finnish winter war – Soon he had to stand in the freezing cold to better understand the Finnish soldier

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 15, 2024
in World Europe
0
Books | The French writer was amazed by the Finnish winter war – Soon he had to stand in the freezing cold to better understand the Finnish soldier
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Oliver Norek thinks it’s a shame that so many have forgotten the heroes of the Winter War. “Without them, Europe would not be what we know it to be,” he says. Picture: Nikolai Jakobsen

When French detective Olivier Norek learned about the Winter War, he was amazed: how could such a small country fight against the huge Soviet Union? A historical novel was born, for which Norek wanted to understand everything possible about the winter war.

Paris

Pthe battery was 35 degrees when the French writer Olivier Norek needed in a snowstorm in the middle of a northern Finnish forest. The cold felt like bruises in the stomach, a migraine in the head and a lack of physical abilities. That was the intention.

The goal was to get on and under the skin of a Finnish soldier as vividly as possible.

#Books #French #writer #amazed #Finnish #winter #war #stand #freezing #cold #understand #Finnish #soldier

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Juventus slows down in Empoli, poker of Milan against Venezia. Fonseca: “We must recover the lost ground”

Juventus slows down in Empoli, poker of Milan against Venezia. Fonseca: "We must recover the lost ground"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]