Books | The French writer was amazed by the Finnish winter war – Soon he had to stand in the freezing cold to better understand the Finnish soldier

When French detective Olivier Norek learned about the Winter War, he was amazed: how could such a small country fight against the huge Soviet Union? A historical novel was born, for which Norek wanted to understand everything possible about the winter war.
Paris
Pthe battery was 35 degrees when the French writer Olivier Norek needed in a snowstorm in the middle of a northern Finnish forest. The cold felt like bruises in the stomach, a migraine in the head and a lack of physical abilities. That was the intention.
The goal was to get on and under the skin of a Finnish soldier as vividly as possible.
