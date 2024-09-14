Books | The French writer was amazed by the Finnish winter war – Soon he had to stand in the freezing cold to better understand the Finnish soldier

Oliver Norek thinks it’s a shame that so many have forgotten the heroes of the Winter War. “Without them, Europe would not be what we know it to be,” he says.

When French detective Olivier Norek learned about the Winter War, he was amazed: how could such a small country fight against the huge Soviet Union? A historical novel was born, for which Norek wanted to understand everything possible about the winter war.

Paris

Pthe battery was 35 degrees when the French writer Olivier Norek needed in a snowstorm in the middle of a northern Finnish forest. The cold felt like bruises in the stomach, a migraine in the head and a lack of physical abilities. That was the intention.

The goal was to get on and under the skin of a Finnish soldier as vividly as possible.