Books | The fatally injured Syrian boy uttered the words that the whole Arab world knows: Now they were recorded in the youth book

Zoulfa Katouh, who has a Syrian background, wanted to write a book for young people in which young Muslims would be the main characters. The Age of Lemon Trees takes place in Syria, where the dictator’s tyranny has prevailed for more than a decade.

Young a woman runs in the forest, shoots a bow and braids her hair. The boy learns to be gentle and stands up against evil. Or young people go to a normal, everyday school, learn about their sexuality and fall in love.

There are more and more diverse main characters in Western children’s literature. But none of them are Muslim.

Or at least Zoulfa Katouh couldn’t find them in the English book supply of his own youth. Canadian-born, Syrian-born Katouh decided to write one himself. His debut novel Time of lemon trees (Fin. Helene Bützow) is the first young adult novel by a Syrian author published in both the United States and Britain, it is said publishing house on the pages of Bloomsbury.

It was also supposed to be the first youth book about Muslim youth. Before During the lemon trees the publication had time to appear in April 2019 SK Lowest novel Love from A to Zin which young Muslims search for love and reflect on their identity in an Islamophobic world.

In the video call, Katouh says that he is happy about Ali’s novel. However, the author, who is gesticulating with his hands, emphasizes that it does not deal with the war in Syria or what is happening to the refugees either. The works dealing with these topics are either autobiographical or aimed at adults.

Katouh wanted to write specifically for teenagers, to tell them about a country called Syria, about the people living there and fleeing from it. He went around schools and talked to teenagers about refugees and refugees.

“These are the people who will make decisions in the future. They come to vote and meet people from different parts of the world.”

To become a pharmacist studied Katouh is currently doing a master’s degree in the field in Switzerland. In the video call, both the dormitory bunk bed and the side table full of folders and notebooks can be seen in the background.

Medicine is also strongly present In the time of lemon trees. The main character, 18-year-old Salama, has studied for a year at the pharmaceutical faculty, when the dictator Bashar al-Assad begins to use the forces of the army to defeat the popular uprising, which later expanded into a civil war, very brutally.

Studies are interrupted. Mother dies in bombings, father and brother are imprisoned. Only sister-in-law Layla, who is currently pregnant, remains, with whom Salama lives.

Salama spends his days in the hospital, where he tries his best to help the victims of the war. There she also meets Kenan, and they fall in love. In the way of the love story, there is not only survival in the middle of the war, but also Khawh, who is stalking Salama, an evil spirit condensing from the corners of a fragmented mind, which brings back the most painful memories again and again.

Survivor’s guilt is strongly present – but so is hope.

During the lemon trees was supposed to be a book without hope. Originally, the script ended on a sad note, when Salama and his entourage fled to the stormy sea of ​​the Syrian war, and the rickety boat sank. The working title of the book was “By the time you’ll read this I will be dead” – by the time you’ll read this I’ll be dead.

After the feedback he received from his friends, Katouh wrote his book of hope. The lemons in the book’s title are an important symbol of it. The first page of the novel has by Nizar Qabbani poem: “Every lemon produces an offspring, / and lemons never die.”

The lemons sprinkled throughout the novel reflect endurance, survival – hope.

“When you see a lemon, you know everything is going to be okay.”

Katouh doesn’t want to let his reader down too easily. A bloody civil war and the brutality of a dictator cannot be wrapped in a soft security blanket.

Katouh myself born and raised in Canada and only visited Syria, never fled from there. The situations and events he describes in the book are mostly from the news, from CNN and BBC broadcasts, but also from social media from people who have lived in Syria.

“I didn’t write an exposé, this is not new information,” Katouh says. Now only the audience is new.

One such story based on true events, already told about the horrors of war In the time of lemon trees there is a bombing of an elementary school, after which the small students are brought to the hospital. A 5-year-old boy with internal bleeding from the shrapnel dies in Salama’s arms. His last words are: “When I go to heaven – I will tell God – everything.”

The heartbreaking scene really happened, and the boy’s last words are known to everyone in the Arab world. They have also been guided on the basis of them short film.

Katouh is currently writing his second novel, a sequel of sorts For the time of lemon trees. While the first-born tells about hope, another novel about healing may be published next year. A description of what it is like to be a refugee, how people treat those who have escaped oppression and death.

“That’s when you imagine you’re safe, that you can start over, but it takes a lot.”

It is also about finding one’s identity in the whirlwind of several cultures. Katouh himself is a Canadian-Syrian living in Switzerland who doesn’t always feel like he really belongs anywhere.

“I’m not accepted in the West because I’m Muslim, but I’m too Western for the Arab world.”

The author of Salama’s character hopes to offer young women, and especially Muslim girls, a similar object of identification as by Suzanne Collins The Hunger Games-books’ Katniss was for him. The character shows that a person like them can also be a hero and protagonist. At the same time, the work reminds us that young Muslims also live a very ordinary everyday life.

Katouh does not want his books to be specifically labeled as Muslim books. They are just books whose main characters happen to be Muslims.

“I also don’t constantly think that yes, I should wear a hijab here,” Katouh says, and points to her shimmering scarf in shades of gold and sand. “I just live my life.”

Time of lemon trees is a novel for Muslim youth who rarely see themselves in Western literature. But it’s also for everyone else.

For example, for Westerners who rarely see Muslims in literature.

Zoulfa Katouh: As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow. Finnish: Helene Bützow. Oak.