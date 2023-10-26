Books | The everyday life of Swedish rap stars resembles a state of war, but in Finland the problem is not on the same level

According to Janne Raninen and Janne Huuskonen, there is a reason to be alert in Finland, even though mild cases are not at the same level as in Sweden.

On Friday On October 8, 2021, worrying messages started appearing on social media under the rap concert planned for Helsinki. Artists with connections to the Espoo street gang were supposed to perform at Restaurant Kaivohuone.

“You know what has more knives than the patrol fence in the central warehouse? was guessed on Tiktok in connection with the concert ad.”

Soundcheck had already started when the police interrupted the event. The police caught ten men from two cars, who belonged to a Swedish rapper Milan Jaffin to the gang.

The police had put a stop to the cycle of revenge attacks between the two gangs. Just two weeks later, a popular 19-year-old rap star was murdered in Sweden Einar.

Since these events, the connection between gangsta rap and street gangs has been discussed in Finland as well. Is the “Swedish way” threatening us too?

On Friday in the published Janne Huuskonen and Janne Raninen in the book A gun in a Gucci bag – Rap and crime in Finland and Sweden it is said that in Sweden, the everyday life of rap stars has already turned into “wartime”. Before his death, Einár wore a bulletproof vest and avoided meetings in a way that would normally indicate paranoia.

In Finland, the mild symptoms are not at the same level, but there is still reason to be alert, the authors of the book say.

“I don’t think that the problems are going to be exactly the same in Finland. Our segregation problems are nowhere near the same level as in Sweden, there are no similar parallel societies. We still have to be awake and hold on to the good things we have,” says Raninen.

I rap and crime there is an attraction on both sides.

“One of the rappers said during interrogations that at the point when he started rapping and got fans and followers on social media, the real gangsters in the area started hanging out with him. They were the kind of guys you can’t just call, but when his popularity rose and he started to stand out from the crowd through music, they became interested in him,” says Huuskonen.

The relationship between rap and crime is still not one-sided.

“Rap in itself does not make someone a criminal,” says Raninen.

In Sweden, the popularity of the music style started with the rap collective Kartellen, which was founded by Raninen, a group of hardened criminals. Kartellen’s birth words were rhymed in Riihimäki prison, where Raninen and his Swedish accomplice were serving a life sentence.

Raninen’s background in the underworld opened channels for interviews for the authors of the book. The vote includes Swedes, among others You and 23 and the Finnish pioneers of criminal rap BR and ENRP.

The most famous the person who connects rap and crime in Finland is probably Milan Jaff, who is a Kurd from Iraq. According to Huuskonen, Jaffi’s operation shows speed blindness.

“He is a young guy who, as a minor, escaped difficult conditions alone through Europe. He has had a strong need to be seen. His public career also started as a kind of social entertainer and petty criminal before he discovered rap. The criminal career then quickly ended at a wall,” says Huuskonen.

Jaff sought influence as a gang leader, but now he is serving a long sentence. Because of sexual crimes, his career in the underworld is probably over, and after his release he is threatened with deportation.

The police have even planned to censor rap

Prime minister Petteri Orpon (kok) government program wants to intervene in the activities of street gangs, for example by making membership in them a basis for toughening the punishment. The punishments for firearm crimes are also planned to be toughened.

According to author Janne Huuskonen, gun regulation has a clear effect on the image of crime.

“The research has found that, for example, street gangs in Britain have a lot of knives, because there are strict gun laws, while in the United States gangs have firearms,” ​​says Huuskonen.

Treating young offenders as organized criminals, on the other hand, can be counterproductive if that is the only approach. According to Huuskonen, instead of being locked in a criminal incubator, genuinely attractive paths out of crime should be offered.

“We think that someone who was part of a street gang between the ages of 16 and 18 commits crimes and receives a sentence. He is then put in Riihimäki prison in the enhanced supervision section with a JR label (organized crime). I would see that at that point it would be worthwhile to take a slightly different approach to these people and see if there are training opportunities and so on.

In Finland, the police have even considered prior censorship as a way to curb street gang culture. The police sought a model from Britain, where the legislation enables censorship and where drill rap musicians have been banned from using certain words.

The idea was presented in a review published by the University of Applied Sciences this spring, on the basis of which it is intended to prepare a national strategy for combating organized crime. According to the review, the fight against organized crime “may require interfering with the freedom of artistic expression”. The review was based on a workshop organized for police stakeholders, where according to the participants, recording refers above all to the rap music favored by street gangs.

In Finland, prior censorship is unequivocally prohibited by the constitution, but this perspective is not discussed in the review. Instead, the matter is looked at from the point of view that the “benefits and disadvantages” of bans must be weighed carefully.