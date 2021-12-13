The volume brings together the notes that, over the course of 20 years, Paola Boncompagni collected during her business trips for development cooperation, during missions in sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, Central America and South East Asia.

Eli will be presented tomorrow at the Library of Rome the book “The Earth from here, airplane diary of a cooperating narrator,” published by Utet Books. Luisa Morgantini, former vice president of the European Parliament and human rights activist, the actor and writer Giuseppe Cederna, Gianluca Falcitelli, of the NGO Cisp, and Carlo Ciavoni, head of Mondo Solidale, Repubblica.it, will talk with the author Paola Boncompagni. . “

“I have walked on lands where unspeakable violence has been inflicted, where people survive in complete degradation. I have witnessed the most shocking human misery. Things that, I often find myself thinking, everyone should see at least once in their life.” This is an excerpt from the book that is an ‘Air diary’ because it brings together the notes that, over the span of 20 years, Paola Boncompagni collected during her business trips for Development Cooperation, during missions carried out in sub-Africa Saharan, Middle East, Central America and South East Asia.

The entire text of the book was written aboard a plane, between missions. “The earth seen from here” thus offers us a glimpse of cooperation programs and their implications seen from within, from the street children of Guatemala City, through the marginalization of young people in the Caribbean islands to the educational cinema screened by a traveling caravan in remote rural areas of Ethiopia. And again the safeguarding of the historical and artistic heritage used as a tool for cooperation in the occupied territories of the West Bank, in Cambodia and in the ancient cities of the Mauritanian desert. Each chapter dedicated to a cooperative journey. Dozens of missions interspersed with long hours locked in the cabin of an airplane, which soon became the ideal place to collect impressions and thoughts that every take-off invariably carries with it.