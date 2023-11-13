Books | The Commissioner for Children’s Affairs criticized children’s and young people’s literature at the Finlandia event: “An ill-considered speech”

Commissioner for Children’s Affairs Elina Pekkarinen says that her intention was not to criticize domestic children’s and youth literature.

Commissioner for Children’s Affairs Elina Pekkarinen last week’s views on children’s and young people’s literature have attracted attention, for example, on social media. Pekkarinen spoke about the topic when announcing children’s and youth literature Finlandia candidates.

Pekkarinen was the chairman of the committee that selected the candidates.

“The quality of the text and illustrations varies. At times, the impression was of hurry and noise, as if the author was trying to compete for the reader’s attention with the hectic game world,” he said at the announcement of the candidates.

According to Pekkarinen, some of the books read by the selection board were burdened by incompleteness.

“Part was written from the author’s own childhood and youth memories, detached from the phenomena and challenges of the modern world,” he said.

“It was equally embarrassing to read texts in which the author artificially tried to immerse himself in the present of young people, but the reader remembered a fiftysomething adventuring in the wrong place,” he described at the launch event.

You can watch Elina Pekkarinen’s entire speech at the announcement of Finlandia candidates On the website of the book foundationstarting at about section 3.20.

The Children’s Book Institute executive director Kaisa Laaksonen says that he partly understands Pekkarinen’s views, but is upset about the situation in which he presented them.

“Unfortunately, children’s and youth literature is only exhibited to the extent of these Finlandia candidates. However, we have a lot of good literature published, so it was the wrong place to highlight these issues”, Laaksonen considers.

In Laaksonen’s opinion, children’s and youth literature does not receive the attention it deserves in Finland. That’s why he thinks it’s a shame that someone can be left with the impression that the standard of the works is low from a speech that receives publicity.

“In that sense, this [Pekkarisen puheenvuoro] was a bit imprudent, but on the other hand, he comes from outside the book industry, so maybe he hasn’t thought about it from this point of view.”

However, Laaksonen agrees with some of Pekkarinen’s views. The quality of works published by publishing houses varies, he says.

Small publishing houses do not necessarily invest in cost delivery.

“Of course, the quality is not top-notch throughout.”

Commissioner for Children’s Affairs Pekkarinen himself says that it was not his intention to criticize Finnish children’s and youth literature in any way.

“First of all, I have to say that I’m not a literary critic and I don’t try to pretend to be one. Children have the right to high-quality literature, culture and art. With that approach to the task [valintalautakunnan puheenjohtajuuteen] I grabbed it and took it extremely seriously.”

Pekkarinen emphasizes that he also said in his speech that choosing the six Finlandia candidates was difficult because the selection committee felt there were so many high-quality works.

“My speech should be seen rather as a defense of quality literature and book authors,” he says.

“However, making books requires time, money and support from the environment. Do the authors of the books have all of these? Do children’s and young people’s books get enough appreciation?” Pekkarinen asks.

He says that he talked about the varying level of the works, because the selection board came up with works that could have spelling mistakes, linguistic clumsiness and various problems in skill.

“Publishing houses were allowed to send the works they considered to be of the highest quality. Compared to that, there were many works in the group that did not meet the criteria that one might think should be set for the best children’s and youth book in Finland.”

To the selection board former executive director of Kuvittajat ry Asta Boman says that he agrees with some of Pekkarinen’s views, although he emphasizes that they are his own.

“I personally would have liked the thinking of the publishing houses, that the work would be carefully polished as a possible future classic. However, children and young people deserve finished literature as much as adults,” says Boman.

Junior- and the Finlandia prize for children’s literature is a recognition awarded by the Finnish Book Foundation to a meritorious Finnish book for children or young adults. The prize is 30,000 euros.

The Finlandia awards will be handed out at an event on November 29, which can be watched live on television.