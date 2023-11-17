Books | The Children’s Affairs Commissioner said that he had come across children’s literature made by idiots: This is what HS readers think it is

The majority of respondents to HS’s survey praise domestic children’s and youth literature as high-quality.

Commissioner for Children’s Affairs Elina Pekkarinen said last week when announcing the Finlandia nominees for children’s and youth literature, that some of the works read by the selection board were unfinished.

Pekkarinen was the chairman of the committee that selected the candidates.

“The quality of the text and illustrations varies. Sometimes the impression was of hurry and noise, as if the author was trying to compete for the reader’s attention with the hectic gaming world,” he said of the candidates. at the announcement event.

According to him, the selection board came to read works that might have spelling mistakes, linguistic clumsiness and various problems in skill.

Pekkarinen later told HS that it was not his intention to criticize Finnish children’s and youth literature in any way.

“First of all, I have to say that I’m not a literary critic and I don’t try to pretend to be one. Children have the right to high-quality literature, culture and art. With that approach to the task [valintalautakunnan puheenjohtajuuteen] I took it and took it extremely seriously,” he said.

HS asked readers’ experiences of low-level children’s and youth books. In addition, HS asked what readers generally think about the level of Finnish children’s and youth literature.

There were more than 200 responses to the survey. The majority of those who responded to the survey praised children’s and young people’s literature as high quality.

In this article, answers have been used only from those persons whose contact information is known to the delivery.

The books are finished, the language is better than in translated literature due to the originality of the language, and the world of stories is closer to the everyday life of a Finnish child, and the child identifies with it better than with foreign literature. I always prefer a Finnish book for my own child or as a gift, and secondly a Nordic book. When we lived abroad, Finnish books were the most important gateway to both language learning and cultural education.

Careless errors are no more or less visible in youth literature than in “adult” literature. […] For example, there are spelling mistakes, missing commas, small letters at the beginning of sentences, or funny sentences due to thought errors in all genres, and in Finnish literature quite rarely. There is almost certainly at least one in every book with punctuation errors, etc., and it’s just a sign that a person can’t do “perfect”.

In several answers, it emerged that Finnish children’s and youth literature can withstand international comparisons.

It’s amazing that such a small language area produces so many wonderful works, the rights of which are bought abroad and translated. And taking all of this into account, the fact that the work is thankless: children’s and youth literature is rarely considered “real literature” by the public, it doesn’t get column space and it’s only presented once a year in the form of prize nominations.

Apart from self-publishing, the standard is good and the books are finished. Many works are of high quality even when viewed internationally.

Finnish children’s and youth literature is really versatile, especially when you take into account how little resources it is constantly produced and how little attention it gets anywhere. Children’s and young people’s reading is not improved at all by adults who diss the subject and don’t bother to learn about it themselves.

If those who responded to the survey had come across unfinished books for children and young adults, the observations were usually related to translated works.

Domestic children’s and youth literature is incredibly fine and high-quality. The problem concerns the concepts brought from the Anglo-Saxon world and originally created for television, which are mainly used to make money.

The only children’s books where I have noticed glaring errors are those promoting multinational toy brands, which are no doubt produced on an assembly line.

One of the respondents to the survey wonders how some children’s books can have so many translation errors considering that there is very little text in them.

At least the books for small children have been translated as much as possible. Especially the names of the machines are translated into Finnish as it hurts and the texts don’t always make any sense anyway. For a couple of books, we laugh together with the children at the funny texts. Even in reference books, inches or feet are sometimes converted directly into meters. Galaxies are called Milky Ways, and the facts are a bit like that anyway.

Like Children’s Commissioner Elina Pekkarinen, some of the survey respondents have found children’s and youth books “unsettling” in some places.

There are already too many language jokes in books for young children. The books are written for adults, not children. Language can be rich without being an artifice of language imagery. Children love understandable stories that don’t have to have magic, weirdness and wonderful characters, let alone fart and poop humor. Ordinary stories, for example, about the life of a character of the same age bite. As a classroom teacher, I read a lot of books to children, but you have to choose the book carefully. If chosen randomly, you might be faced with a strange mess that I wouldn’t want to read myself. I miss understandable stories!