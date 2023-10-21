Books | The book industry is now in transition, where almost everyone is at a loss and only one is at a profit, experts say

Good news at first: in the book industry at the moment, the consumer is king. New works have never been read or listened to as inexpensively as now.

For example, the Storytel or Bookbeat reading time services advertise that they provide access to almost a million books. There are more than 40,000 Finnish e-books, half of which are audio books.

Then the bad news: from the digital revolution in the book industry that started in the late 2010s, no one has really benefited other than the consumers who listen to the works with red ears.

Sufferers include publishing houses, authors, bookstores and even reading time services, which are making a loss for the time being. Depreciated prices have dried up income streams and the industry is reeling.

The perpetrators are in the worst mess.

According to a recent study by the Finnish Writers’ Association, the income of writers is in sharp decline. The median income of a fiction writer from sales and copyright compensation is currently just over 1,700 euros per year.

Chairman of the Finnish Writers’ Association Ville Hytönen according to me, the near future does not look rosy either.

Ville Hytönen.

“The government program has included the goal of raising the value added tax on books from ten to fourteen percent. If this happens, the state gets more money from the sold printed book than the author.”

Surprisingly, but despite this, more books are being published than ever before. We’ll come back to this later.

The audiobook boom has had a significant impact on the book market in recent years, and it continues to change the mutual power relations and earning logic of publishing houses.

For example, the digital book service Storytel currently owns Gummerus Kustannus and Aula & Co publishing house. WSOY, on the other hand, is owned by the Swedish Bonnier, which also owns the Bookbeat service.

Reading time services are fighting for consumers with price wars. And when one good offer ends, the literature lover can move on to the next one.

“The industry is currently in a state of upheaval, the outcome of which cannot yet be said for sure. Reading time services are practically playing a playoff game for what is left when the prices are lowered as much as possible,” says the researcher-author Virpi Hämeen-Anttila.

Like many other digital services, the strategy of reading time services seems to be growing rather than paying off. The example of this recipe is Amazon, which started as an online bookstore in a garage in 1994, and after several years of loss, turned into a very profitable global business giant.

According to Hämeen-Anttila, the danger is that the cheap book model will remain permanent.

“If people get used to the fact that all digital content is cheap or free, they may no longer be able to pay for quality and effort.”

Hytönen according to book reading time services, the author is the loser in the endgame.

“The mutual competition of reading time services has created a cheap market, because of which the customer gets literature at a bargain price. This is not enough to maintain the actual primary production of literature, i.e. the work of the writer.”

Hämeen-Anttila suspects that even if the reading time services start making a profit, it has not been said at all that the creators would benefit from it.

“At the current prices of audio books, the author cannot live. Either grant funding should be increased three to four times, or the earning logic of audiobook services should be changed. Neither option seems likely.”

Depending on the contract, the author has to sell audio books 6–10 times more than print books in order to keep the same amount. It is comforting that audiobook services may arouse interest in the author’s previous work, listening to which at least something will be credited to the author’s account.

Digitization the resulting turbulence has not only shaken the book industry. For example, in the music industry, technological leaps in the 21st century have fundamentally changed both music production, listening habits and business models that were thought to be established.

In the book world, the change has not been as total. The essential reason for this is consumer habits.

While many music consumers don’t care whether they hear their favorite tunes on a streaming service or on vinyl, audiobooks divide people more strongly. Some get used to the read text quickly, but some can focus on literature just by reading it.

For its part, this keeps the printed book alive, even though in international comparison Finns have been exceptionally fond of audio books.

Currently, the book market is dominated by Kustannusosakeyhtiö Otava and WSOY. The future of both is regulated by the audiobook business. Otava Group’s productivity is strained by its owned Suomalainen Kirjakauppa chain, as the decline in physical book sales has shown no signs of slowing down.

WSOY’s trump card is a large stock of audiobook material. What was produced at a loss for decades is becoming a gold mine, Hytönen estimates.

Digital subversion according to Ville Hytönen, has brought new kinds of power relations to the book industry. For example, the recommendations on the front pages of reading time services strongly guide the consumption of books, but no one really knows who or who are behind the recommendations.

The importance of online book advisors, i.e. book bloggers, bookgrammers and booktalkers, has steadily grown.

Some basics have remained. According to both Hytönen and Hämeen-Anttila, publishers and critics are still significant power players in the book industry.

“Publishers control writers, whose negotiating position is pretty much non-existent. Audiobook contracts in particular are not transparent and authors cannot properly compare their contracts with their colleagues,” says Hämeen-Anttila.

He admits that it is not easy for publishers these days either. They don’t profit from producing low-margin audiobooks either, but that’s the format that consumers want their books in these days. Publishers have had to restructure their operations and reduce their expenses. This may lead to minimizing the risks for the books to be published, when every book has to be sold.

The change in media is also reflected in the change in the book industry. The gatekeeper role of critics has been emphasized. The polyphony of book reviews has been muted when provincial newspapers have been combined and they have reduced the publication of criticisms.

“As a result, Helsingin Sanomat’s role as a promoter of book sales has grown even more. A good review is immediately visible in the following lending and sales statistics,” says Ville Hytönen.

“If Hesari doesn’t criticize, the writer doesn’t exist,” points out Hämeen-Anttila.

Literary editor of HS Antti Majanderin according to Helsingin Sanomat, the number and length of book reviews per se have not decreased.

“However, the coverage of reviews has decreased, as books are published in larger quantities than ever before. In addition, various non-fiction books are also covered in other sections of the magazine,” says Majander.

No however, don’t overdo it – there are a lot of things in the book industry that are good. For example, library lending volumes have remained high, although the peak figures of the corona years may not immediately return.

“An awful lot of people want to write and read books, which shows their appreciation for literary culture. It doesn’t mean that all literature is good, but at least it is diverse. All flowers bloom,” says Hämeen-Anttila.

The large publication volume is partly explained by the fact that publishing books is cheap due to the development of printing technology. Books on demand publishing houses have reduced the publication threshold to non-existent, if only the author has enough money to cover the production costs.

In recent years, many regional small publishing houses have emerged in the field.

“Poetry has already flowed almost completely from big publishing houses to small workshops. The same will happen in experimental prose,” says Hytönen.

“ The most talented young writers do not stay in their profession but switch to another field that guarantees a living.

Useless worried about the erosion of reading. He lives in Estonia, where special attention is paid to reading for children and young people.

“This should be understood in Finland as well, if we want active, intelligent and civilized citizens in the future. And if we want to use our rich and expressive language, which creates completely different thinking than the structures of Indo-European languages.”

In his opinion, one of the biggest threats to the book industry is that the most talented young writers do not stay in their profession but switch to another field that guarantees a living.

“There are a lot of great writers in Finland. There should be an understanding in political and civil service decision-making that they will not be around for long if the funding base for literature does not grow.”

Hytönen considers a direct artist grant to be the best funding channel.

“Salla Simukka is a good example of how the system works efficiently. Without the grants he received, we wouldn’t have writers selling to more than fifty countries among us. The same can be said about many of our recent successes, for example Laura from Lindstedt or Pajtim from Statovci.”