Books | The author was startled when the artificial intelligence that was reading the audiobook started changing the words on its own

Helsinki Santer lives in the relationship of his dreams and wants a child. But the man’s spouse is not a human but an artificial intelligence.

That is, a startlingly human-like, bipedal imitation with artificial skin and micro-expressions.

Her name is Salome.

This is how the novel of the same name, written by a writer from Helsinki, begins Anu Holopainen.

Where from where did the idea come from?

“I got it years ago, when there was news about sex doll brothels. I started to imagine that at some point there will be robots just like humans. I thought that probably the first applications would be sex and then possibly also relationships,” Holopainen answers.

According to him, people are more and more lonely these days and “Despite Tinder and others, mating seems to be getting harder all the time”.

Also Salome the main character, 37-year-old traffic planner Santeri, has failed in his relationships. Then he finds an AI person, or “aipi”, by his side, who fulfills his wishes and doesn’t really demand anything himself.

Santeri has sex with his father-in-law, but that is not the main content of the relationship. Aippi offers Santer closeness and companionship, i.e. the same as people offer their spouses.

Of course, the machine can’t get pregnant. As a surrogate, we can find a Tampere-based health nurse and Milja, who knows how to be single.

“ Artificial intelligence suggests intercourse so that the surrogate’s fertilization would certainly succeed.

Anu Holopainen describes Salome-novel “light sci-fi”.

“This can be read as a romance novel, but it also has a bit of a realistic science fiction tone, which will probably be true,” he says.

In the novel, the artificial intelligence spouse is characterized by a keenly observant and tactful character, who surprises even his life partner with his conversational skills at dinner parties.

Holopainen builds delicious tensions with his Aippi character.

When the child’s conception does not succeed with the injection method, it is Salome who suddenly suggests to Santer and Milja:

“If only pregnancy started easier with intercourse.”

From an intimate encounter, romance flares up between Santer and Milja. Not quite a traditional triangle drama, because one of the parties is a ticking smart machine.

According to Anu Holopainen, the most difficult question in writing was how to describe the transformation of artificial intelligence into self-awareness.

Manlike artificial intelligence is one of the basic components of science fiction books and films.

Well-known fictional artificial people include by Ridley Scott directed in 1982 Blade Runner – the Rachael robot who falls in love with a human. He also talked about the romance between man and artificial intelligence Spike Jonze glorified Mr (2014).

“Even though I’m huge Blade Runner -fan, it has bothered me that human-like robots are portrayed as even more human than humans. Somehow emotional,” says the writer.

Holopainen describes Salome’s mental or should we say processor movements in the chapters he has written from the point of view of artificial intelligence. There is no emotional life in them, but Salome, like many of her fictional predecessors, does become self-aware.

Holopainen describes describing that development as the most difficult question in writing.

“You can’t really know or imagine that. I don’t think it’s humanly possible. What would be the logical way of the machine to become conscious?”

And when that has happened, Salome wants to “continue to exist”, as Holopainen reasons. Santer’s crush on another woman is therefore a threat.

In the Salome audiobook the title character’s parts are read by artificial intelligence.

Salome’s voice emanates in a soft, human-like way and, as it should be, somewhat monotonously. There is a hint of electricity in the letters S that is different from the human voice.

Holopainen says that the idea to use an artificial intelligence reader came from the publisher. He says he is satisfied with the end result.

“I have to say that Salome sounds startlingly authentic, but I experienced some kind of ‘uncanny valley’ in it.”

Uncanny valley refers to a phenomenon where a human-shaped machine or object begins to become strange when it reaches a certain level of human-likeness.

“If you didn’t know that Salome was an artificial intelligence, you wouldn’t necessarily be able to suspect it, especially since audio books always sound a little stiff to my ears,” says Holopainen.

Then he reveals something surprising. The artificial intelligence that read the book had become arbitrary while working.

“They said it had changed some words from text to more colloquial.”

The information makes you swallow a couple of times.

