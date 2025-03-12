Reese Witherspoon has recognized that her prolific facet as a producer was born from her passion for reading and her obsession to bring to the screen those novels she devoured. After all, cinema and television have always had an eye on literature and pages have inspired classics as acclaimed as MUJERCITAS, The Lord of the Rings, Dune, Game of Thrones, Harry Potter either Normal People, to mention a few examples.

Many of our favorite love stories, of the most spectacular fantastic stories, of trips to other unmissable worlds, have developed as literary works. The same goes for some of the most anticipated titles in the audiovisual horizon. In Cinemania, we recommend the books that you should read before you inevitably hook your adaptations.

‘Blood wings’ (series, prime video)

The three books of the saga ’empyreo’ Cinemania

The saga Empyreal It is the literary phenomenon of the moment. Its first two volumes, Blood wings and Iron wings, Published in 2023 and 2024 in Spain (Editorial Planeta), they have taken the bestsellers lists worldwide and their third installment, Ónix wings, That this year has arrived at the libraries, he has once again hooked, confirmed the passion that awakens the fantastic and warlike universe of Rebecca Yarros Among readers.

Amazon MGM Studios took the adaptation rights before even the first book went on sale and, for the moment, the Prime Video series has Showrunner: Moira Walley-Beckett (Breaking Bad, Anne with an e).





The plot moves us to the Basgiath Guerra College, where Violet Sorrengail is about to play life through the parapet that will lead it to the rider of riders where they instruct the most lethal soldiers. During his first year as a cadet, he must fight to survive brutal tests and link with a dragon. There he will meet Xaden Riords, a powerful and feared rider, with the ability to control the shadows, and enemy of the protagonist’s mother.

Blood wings It has all the ingredients to succeed within the fantastic genre: a kingdom at war, a city divided by professions for battle, the wounds of a rebel uprising even without healing, a enemy to lovers, rebel provinces, a threat on borders, love triangles and even dragons. Are we facing the new Game of Thrones?

‘Mickey 17’ (movie)

Robert Pattinson in ‘Mickey 17’ Warner Bros.

The novel of Edward Ashton on which the new movie of Bong Joon-Ho (Parasites) is called Mickey7, But the Korean director thought it would be more fun to kill his protagonist character 17 times, played by Robert Pattinson.

Both the film and the original material focuses on an expedition to colonize the icy planet of Niflheim, such a dangerous mission that is made by expendable, disposable androids that when dying are regenerated maintaining the initial appearance. In the course of a recognition mission, Mickey7 is abandoned and given dead.

However, an native species of Niflheim rescues it and, when he returns to the base, Mickey7 runs into his next replica, Mickey8. The inconvenience? That neither is willing to give their place to the other … the film reaches the rooms March 7.

‘People we know on vacation’ (movie, netflix)

‘People we know on vacation’ arrive in Netflix Cinemania

Two friends, 10 summer trips and a love that none dares to recognize. Lovers of the romantic genre have an appointment with Tom Blyth (The hunger games: ballad of singers and snakes) and Emily Bader (My Lady Jane) in the adaptation of the bestseller of Emily Henry, directed by Brett Haley (Violet and Finch).

The story follows Poppy (Bader) and Alex (Blyth), two totally opposite friends, but with a unique connection. They met 12 years before at the University and, for a decade, they have shared a trip every summer. The story starts in a present in which they have not spoken after an incident during an summer getaway to Croatia.





The plot intersperses chapters about its current reunion in Palm Springs, California, with others that transfer us to their past trips in chronological order. From the island of Vancouver to Nashville, New Orleans or Tuscany, we know more about its past, its special relationship, its summer meetings, the fear of attraction they have always felt, their other loves and the people they met on vacation.

‘The Assistant’ (Movie)

Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney Cinemania

If you have gone through a bookstore in the last year, it is impossible that you have not hit with a blue cover with an eye peeked to the lock of a door. It’s about The assistant, The first volume of the trilogy Superventas of Freida McFadden that now makes the jump to the big screen with Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried In the main roles.

Paul Feig He has taken the pleasure of female domestic thriller after A little favor And he has launched to the adaptation of this addictive book about a dark past assistant that reaches a luxury home. However, he soon realizes that the Winchester, the attractive family that lives there, has more sinister secrets than his.





Sweeney and Seyfried play Millie and Nina, the assistant and the wealthy woman respectively, with Brandon Sklenar (Break the circle) and Michele Morrone (365 days) completing the protagonist cast.

‘The days of abandonment’ (film)

Cover of ‘The days of abandonment’ and Penelope Cruz Cinemania | Getty images

Penelope Cruz and Isabel Coixet They will return to work together after Elegory (2008), once again in a high -level literary adaptation. If on that occasion the filmmaker Barcelona took a novel by Philip Roth to the cinema, now it is about The days of abandonment, of the Italian writer Elena Ferrante, Author of The great friend.

Cruz will play Olga, a woman whose life takes an incomprehensible turn when, suddenly, her husband Mario puts an end to her twenty years of marriage and leaves her without giving her any explanation or saying goodbye to her children.

This version of The days of abandonment It will transfer the action of Italy to the US and will be shot in English. The script is from the French Laurence Coriat, regular collaborator of Michael Winterbottom (Wonderland, Genoa, Everyday).

‘Borrascosas Cumbres’ (movie)

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi Cinemania

The classic of Emily Brontë You do not need a presentation. One of the peak works of literature, the history of love? which scandalized Victorian society with its sentimental truculence has been taken to the screen on numerous occasions and now Emerald Fennell (A promising young woman, Saltburn) Relive it with Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi.

Elordi and Robbie will play the Marginated Heathcliff and the egocentric Catherine Earnshaw, the two lovers (and stepbrother) who star in the pages, determined to destroy each other during a long and stormy relationship in the moors of Yorkshire.





This new adaptation of Borrash peaks It adds to others as bright as the one starring Laurence Olivier and Merle Oberon in 1939; Passion abysses (1953), in which Luis Buñuel moved history to Mexico; or the versions directed by Jacques Rivette (1985) and Andrea Arnold (2011).

‘Frankenstein’ (film, netflix)

Oscar Isaac on his back in ‘Frankenstein’ Vanity Fair

And speaking of Jacob Elordi, the Australian is the protagonist of the Frankenstein of Guillermo del Toro. The Mexican has been obsessed with a foundational gothic novels of horror fiction, published in 1818 by 1818 by 1818 Mary Shelley and turned into a cultural milestone.

The story follows Víctor Frankenstein, a scientist as brilliant and selfish who performs a monstrous experiment to give life to a terrible creature, causing ruin for him and for his creation. “My favorite book in the world is Frankenstein “, The filmmaker has confessed (via Netflix).

Elordi gets into the sorrow and Oscar Isaac He accompanies him as Victor Frankenstein. Mia Goth and Christoph Waltz complete the distribution of production, which will be released in November in the streaming giant.

‘El Eternalauta’ (series, netflix)

‘The Eternaluta’ Cinemania

The celebrated Argentine comic, published between 1957 and 1959 in the magazine Weekly zero hour, It reaches the screen after several failed attempts. The veteran Ricardo Darín Star in the adaptation of the graphic novel of science fiction of Héctor Germán Oesterheld, that Lucrecia Martel was about to become a film, but that she is finally launched as a series of the hand of Bruno Stagnaro.

A summer night in Buenos Aires, a mortal snowfall kills millions of people and isolates many others. Juan Salvo and a group of survivors discover that the snowstorm is toxic and undertake a fight against an alien threat. The bet will be available on the next platform April 30.

‘Evelyn Hugo’s seven husbands’

Cover of ‘The seven husbands of Evelyn Hugo’ Cinemania

If you liked the novel Everyone wants Daisy Jones and its subsequent serial adaptation, Daisy Jones & The Six, Wait to discover this other work of Taylor Jenkins Reid, For many of the author’s followers their best work. Published in 2017, the book has been viralized in Tiktok in recent years and its jump to the screen has been setting for a long time, although it does not concrete.

This book tells the story of Evelyn Hugo, actress of the golden Hollywood with a private life that shocks public opinion. Already in maturity, decides to tell the truth behind glamor and scandals and, for this, he chooses an unknown journalist, Monique Grant.

Evelyn Hugo’s character is vaguely inspired by classic stars such as Elizabeth Taylor and Ava Gardner, and her story was initially going to be told in a freeform series. Subsequently, Netflix took the project with the idea that Liz Tigelaar (Little Fires Everywhere) He directed a movie.

‘Verity’ (movie)

Cover of ‘Verity’ and Anne Hathaway Cinemania | Getty images

The last adaptation of a novel of Colleen Hoover It has been a success. Leaving aside the controversial war between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, Break the circle (2024) has devastated at the box office, so it is not surprising that there are another supervantic work by the author heating to make the leap to the screen.

Amazon MGM Studios has confirmed that he is developing the project and could have signed Anne Hathaway To give life to Verity Crawford, the protagonist of the thriller. If confirmed, Hathaway would collaborate with the director again Michael Showalter, with whom he worked in The idea of ​​you (2024), another literary adaptation for Prime Video.

In the pages, Verity Crawford is one of the most important authors of the moment and is working on a series of books when he suffers an accident that leaves it in a coma. Her husband Jeremy hires Lowen Ashleight to finish her wife’s work. However, when settling in the house of marriage to make the order, Lowen gives with a hidden autobiography in which Verity makes chilling confessions.

