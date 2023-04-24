













Books that every gamer should know

Video games absorb a lot of time, more so if we enjoy open-world RPGs, however, there will always be time to detoxify ourselves from such immersive virtuality. Today could be the day we get closer to the rigid letters. To help you make that decision we decided to select entertaining and fast-paced titles. We’ll tell you right away.

Books that you will like no matter what type of gamer you are:

a bit of sci fi

One of the most important Sci Fi titles undoubtedly comes from the hand of Isaac Asimov, the father of the genre. He has a way of generating a cold terror from which there will be no escape.

His short stories like “Robot Dreams” and “The three laws of robotics” -the basis of his entire narrative- will let you know if Asimov is your type, and if you are willing to read “I robot”.

Asimov enjoys an untouchable position because his hard Sci Fi texts manage to delve into the consciousness and sensitivity of impossible things.

Source: Editorial Nova

However, we can also recommend you to those who follow in their footsteps and emerge with new dynamics. A couple of contemporary writers are Cixin Liu and Ted Chiang who own short narrative works. —but immense, her anthologies are made up of long stories that are more like a mini novel. Both have been awarded Nova prizes and have several adaptations to the screen —with series and movies—.

“The story of your life” by Ted Chiang is impactful both sentimentally and contextually. For his part, “Wandering Earth” by Cixin Liu it has action, hard science, stars, aliens and hope on a dark canvas that will engulf you in seconds.

Some horror and mystery

Maybe you want to be like the protagonist of My Home Hero and Are you interested in crime novels? On this side of the world we all know Doyle, however, if you prefer something even darker and stranger, you could choose to read Edgar Allan Poe’s Japanese heir, we mean Edogawa Rampo.

He is one of the most popular writers and despite his American influences, he manages to be original enough. Just mentioning his name creates an atmosphere full of mystery, discomfort, and horror.

To find out if he’s your type, you could start by reading the story of “The human chair”.

We cannot ignore the cosmic horror and although Howard Phillips Lovecraft has been founded as a racist, each of his stories has an unmatched mastery. His value does not reside in the description of the strange but in the folklore that he bequeaths through a horrifying cosmogony.

Lovecraft creates a world that contains references that you will connect and know through the same texts, soyou will have to be a dedicated reader to understand the terrible winks of the Lovecraftian world.

He begins to recognize his terrifying narrative through “Dagon” either “The other gods”.

What about fantasy and magic?

If yours is the fantasy that gives you a trip full of adventures, you could definitely read the complex saga of “The Lord of the rings” from Tolkien, the kindest and most impressive intellectual. His work will keep you very focused for a long period of time.

Another saga that keeps its books moving is “The Storm File” by Brandon Sanderson that proposes a highly balanced magical world, the more you delve into its fantasy, the more difficult it will be for you to get out of there. On notice there is no deception.

Source: Penguin Random House

Sanderson is one of the most sophisticated contemporary fantasy writers.

However, Ursula K. Le Guin with “Tales of Earthsea” it generates a beautiful space for coexistence between magic and fights with impressive ideals. One of his works even received an adaptation by Studios Ghibli. Úrsula is defiant and brilliant. Reading it will change your world, her fantasy will reach the most remote places of your mind.

The most popular

Even if you have already read them, we cannot fail to mention “Ready Player One” of and “Navy”both titles by Ernest Cline.

They make very flirty nods to contemporary gamers and their narration is quite digestible, so they’re sure to give you a great time. The adaptation of “Ready Player One” it was all a success.

The Japanese Nobels

Do you want to read to impress? So, you have to read the nobel laureates, but not just anyone, but the ones from Japan, you know, in our area, it will give you more points.

His narrative not only has the seal of guarantee from the Swedish Academy, but also from TierraGamer. We refer to:

Kenzaburō Ōe who was awarded in 1994 — give him a chance with “A personal matter.”

Kazuo Ishiguro who received the award in 2017 — get closer to “The Buried Giant” or to their “Night” which is a collection of short stories.

Kawabata Yasunari awarded in 1968 — “The beautiful and the sad” either “The house of the sleeping beauties”.

However, remember that they are the writers recognized as the best of the best in each of their periods, not only have impressive stories with sophisticated narrative mechanisms, but also manage to make relentless social denunciations.

What kind of books do you enjoy?

We hope you’ll tell us so we can write more about it and make more accurate recommendations on the next book day. Although of course We hope that one of the titles mentioned here catches your eye and subsequently wins your heart.

Let’s remember that reading helps us to grow, to criticize and to develop as well as to make us understand other environments. Literature is far from being an accessory, let’s cultivate good habits and in addition to reading, raise awareness and question ourselves every day.

Books are a great way to connect with others, on this day, we invite you to discover new fantastic worlds, Sci Fi or scary, that will leave you thinking.

