Books | Terhi Rannela makes the middle schoolers in the hall quiet down with her speech, but she only spends a quarter of an hour a day on social media

Terhi Rannela feels responsible for her young readers. That’s why the new collection of short stories deals with violence, which is present in young people’s lives, both in relationships, on the streets and in the news.

the 17-year-old Juliette Bouhof

Author Terhi Rannela saw a gold-colored commemorative plaque on the wall of a house While living in Eindhoven, Holland, a few years after the murder.

The fate of the young woman continued to haunt Rannela, and it became the starting point for her collection of short stories published in August Dangerous weather (Big Dipper). In the book, teenager Nupu’s boyfriend Zen behaves more and more possessively, criticizes and manipulates. The story intersects with other young people’s stories and perspectives: Miki is robbed at knifepoint, Eevi receives disturbing messages; A war breaks out in Ukraine and a terrorist attack is carried out in Oslo.

The world is full of violence.

Rannela is sitting in the cafe of the Ax hotel in Helsinki’s Jätkäsaari and smiles happily. The writer who lives in Tampere is in the capital on a short writing retreat. Over the course of twenty years, he has had time to write historical novels for adults, non-fiction books, as well as novels and short stories aimed at young people.

Dangerous weather was born unusually quickly, Rannela says. “There was no need to search for topics, they come when you open the news in the morning. Unfortunately.”

Violent crimes committed by young people have been in the news a lot this year. For example On November 23, HS told the violence of minors and assaults in schools have become such a serious problem in the Itä-Uusimaa region that the police are now planning to go to schools to deal with young people.

However, Rannela wants to remind you even the police confirmed itthat Finland is a very safe country, and the majority of young people do not engage in violence.

“This book is dark, but I’ve also written books that aren’t,” he says and smiles. For example, published last year Night swimming is lighter and brighter in tone – although it also ignores, for example, the sugar daddy phenomenon, parents’ substance abuse problems and morbid jealousy.

Rannela is known specifically for her social, youth books dealing with difficult topics such as school bullying and alcoholism. He has wanted to write about the violence committed by and against young people since he was working for Demi magazine in the mid-2000s, where the topic came up in connection with a story.

The robberies committed by young people became more common when Terhi Rannela wrote a collection of short stories.

Dangerous weather the short stories reveal the consequences of violence not only for the victim, but also for the perpetrators. The four 14- to 16-year-olds who robbed Mickey are caught and have to be interrogated.

“Interrogationshort story was one of the most difficult texts of my career,” Rannela says. You had to be especially careful with the legal provisions concerning criminals of different ages, and he thanks his colleague, the writer-lawyer Anu Ojalaa about the revision of the text.

Rannela is precise about the terms anyway. The young people who committed the robbery are a “group”, not a “gang”: according to the definition published by the police on their website street gangs are “a different phenomenon than the violence directed at each other by underage youth”.

When Rannela was writing the short story a year and a half ago, young people committed robberies much less often than today. “It was amazing! Half a year after writing, robberies started appearing in the news every week.”

Looted goods are also more valuable than before based on the news, Rannela observed. Branded clothes and accessories, various smart devices, which Rannela thinks function as status symbols.

“Young people are exposed to comparison every single day. Some’s influence is certainly decisive.”

If you used to compare yourself to the girl in the same class or the celebrities of Suosikki magazine, the whole world is the comparison point through social media.

In spring the researchers confirmed that the connection between mental health problems and the use of social media is clear. Girls have a particularly bad problem. Rannela herself spends no more than a quarter of an hour a day on social media.

“I told the teenagers about this last year during a school visit in Kangasa, the expressions were really good!”

“My job is to do something else. Maybe some readers will miss out, but you have to make choices. I choose writing, reading and maintaining my own ability to concentrate.”

Last In the years Rannela has felt an even greater responsibility for her readers as a writer for young people. “I feel that my job is to create hope.”

He also doesn’t want to leave the reader alone with difficult things. The meaning of help and hope is revealed Dangerous weather on the About page at the end.

Rannela says that over the years, she has received shocking messages from young readers. About a teenage girl’s suicide attempt Through the night novel (2014) has even prevented suicide. “I got a message from a young person that ‘I had decided to do it, but I read the book’.”

“This is the answer to the question why I write.”

Rannela also wants to meet her readers face to face, and she is a diligent school visitor. From dangerous weather so far he has only had time to speak at a few schools.

The auditorium full of middle school students fell silent when they heard the story of Juliette, who was murdered by her boyfriend, Rannela says.

In dangerous weather No physical violence is depicted in the relationship between Nupu and Zeni. Instead, Rannela shows how much more intimate partner violence can be about.

“It’s all kinds of use of power, manipulation. We make it clear that my friends or hobbies are not the right kind, and then I start to doubt it myself.” Actions also tend to get worse, he says.

Situations can be confusing even for an adult, but identifying danger signs is especially difficult for a young person with less life experience.

“Each one of us could be a good person to another,” says Terhi Rannela.

Terhi Rannela wishes that all adults would support young people, and that the responsibility for dealing with difficult issues would not be placed only on the shoulders of teachers.

“Even schoolchildren should know what a safe and good relationship is like. How can you know if no one tells you?” let’s ask Dangerous weather in the final chapter. Not everyone has a model like this in their home, Rannela says. No one shows what is right and what is wrong; nowhere is there an adult you want to ask.

If only help could then be found in literature, the writer hopes.

Nollalinja’s free helpline works around the clock: 080 005 005. The chat service at nullalinja.fi helps on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.