Books | Sweden’s most important literary prize went to a debut novel about changing fathers

The editors of Dagens Nyheter won the August awards for both fiction and non-fiction.

Swedish the most prestigious literary award, August awardhas won Andrew Waldensays the newspaper Dagens Nyheter.

The work of Walden, who works as a journalist at Dagens Nyheter Fuck you dude is his debut novel. It is a personal novel based on Walden’s own life about a boy and ever-changing fathers. During Walden’s messy childhood, he had seven fathers in seven years. According to the jury, in the coming-of-age story, “lightness and sadness balance perfectly when Walden describes the novel’s son’s attempt to grasp his existence in a situation where father figures are constantly changing.”

The book has been well received in Sweden.

“I believe that in such a judgmental time, it is appreciated that a book about sad people still does not have a judgmental tone. In the middle of all the sadness, however, there is always a warm and humorous tone,” Walden tells DN.

For Walden, writing from a child’s perspective was easy.

“I also work as a columnist, I write a bit like a child. Erlend Loe has been an important source of inspiration for me. He showed me that you can write like a child even if you’re an adult.”

Walden was not the only editor of Dagens Nyheter to win the August award this year, as the best non-fiction book of the year was awarded Per Svensson with his work Zorn – ett liv, en tid. It is a biography of Sweden’s most famous painter From Anders Zorn(1860–1920).

Svensson worked on his book for several years.

“I thought that the research material could be used as a tombstone, that I would be buried under it someday,” Svensson said at the award ceremony on Monday.

As fascinating as immersing himself in the artist Zorn’s world was for Svensson, he was not particularly charmed by Zorn.

“I don’t know if I would have wanted to spend time with him. Although he was generous to his friends, he was also very domineering and self-centered. You should never meet your idols, because so often you get disappointed.”

In his work, Svensson describes Zorn’s life as an international artist and shows that Zorn was more than the “perfect gentleman” that he was generally considered to be.

“I will tell his whole history. The basics, but also a lot about the times – gossip, impressions, stories. It is a very broad cultural history.”

A year was chosen as the best book for children and young adults by Oskar Kroon and Hanna Klinthagen Witsippor och pissråttor.

“In Oskar Kroon’s empathetic picture of siblings, the darkness of the night is combined with funny humor. When the admired big brother is the target of serious bullying, the little brother intuitively accepts the silent pain and turns it into a counterattack that is both creative and desperate,” the jury describes the work.